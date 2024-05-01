Dogfish Head Cocktails Expands Award-Winning Lineup of Spirits-Based, Ready-to-Drink Cocktails with New Strawberry Lime Tequila Margarita

MILTON, Del., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfect for cocktail lovers seeking a variety of easy summertime drinks (no shaker required!), Dogfish Head’s lineup of spirits-based, ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails is growing with the addition of a new Strawberry Lime Tequila Margarita. Delivering an impressive 12.0% ABV, Dogfish Head’s Strawberry Lime Tequila Margarita – like all its RTD cocktails – combines real spirits with a thoughtfully crafted duo of real fruit juices to create deliciously distinct flavor experiences.

Offering a balanced blend of authentic tequila Blanco, Dogfish Head triple sec and real fruit juice from succulent strawberries and citrusy limes, the Strawberry Lime Tequila Margarita is fruity, zesty and refreshing … the ideal drink for summertime sipping! Dogfish Head’s Strawberry Lime Tequila Margarita is slated to hit shelves from coast-to-coast beginning this month. Track down a 4pk/12oz can package using the brand’s Fish Finder.

“Margarita-style cocktails are on more menus than any other cocktail style, and tequila is the largest spirits type found in higher-ABV RTD cocktails,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “Our goal with this launch, and the expansion of our award-winning RTD cocktail portfolio, is meeting drinkers where they are. That’s why we’re innovating not only with new flavors, but with ABV levels. We want to provide cocktail drinkers everything they’re looking for without compromising on quality of ingredients or depth of flavor profiles, attributes Dogfish cocktails have become known and loved for.”

To celebrate the launch of its Strawberry Lime Tequila Margarita cocktail, Dogfish Head will host an exclusive “Tattoos & Tequila” event in collaboration with the iconic Three Kings Tattoo shop in New York City’s East Village. Taking place on Thursday, May 16, “Tattoos & Tequila” will provide local cocktail lovers not only the chance to taste Dogfish Head’s new RTD cocktail, but to get a free tattoo, courtesy of the brand!

Fans looking to snag a free tattoo will get to choose from a myriad of pre-selected, custom designs, all inspired by Dogfish Head’s new cocktail branding, which launched earlier this year. The brand’s new look, including the illustrations on the packaging for its new Strawberry Lime Tequila Margarita, draws inspiration from nautical tattoos, and features bright, eye-catching colors alongside a bigger, bolder “shark-and-shield” logo.

Dogfish Head’s Strawberry Lime Tequila Margarita joins the brand’s existing portfolio of award-winning, spirits-based RTDs, which includes:





Pineapple Orange Rum Mai Tai (12.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head rum combined with the sweetness of real pineapple juice and the citrusy tang of real orange juice to deliver balanced, bold and tropical flavor in every sip.

: Dogfish Head rum combined with the sweetness of real pineapple juice and the citrusy tang of real orange juice to deliver balanced, bold and tropical flavor in every sip. Passion Fruit Citrus Vodka Mule (12.0% AV) : Dogfish Head vodka mixed with real fruit juice from passion fruit and limes, and classic ginger beer ingredients to create a zesty, fruit-forward concoction with a subtle ginger kick.

: Dogfish Head vodka mixed with real fruit juice from passion fruit and limes, and classic ginger beer ingredients to create a zesty, fruit-forward concoction with a subtle ginger kick. Strawberry Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head vodka mixed with juice from real lemons and strawberries, complemented by subtly sweet and juicy notes of honeyberries for light, vibrant flavor.

: Dogfish Head vodka mixed with juice from real lemons and strawberries, complemented by subtly sweet and juicy notes of honeyberries for light, vibrant flavor. Blood Orange Mango Vodka Crush (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head vodka combined with real blood orange and mango juices for an easy-to-drink, citrus-forward libation.

: Dogfish Head vodka combined with real blood orange and mango juices for an easy-to-drink, citrus-forward libation. Grapefruit Pomegranate Vodka Crush (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head vodka blended with real grapefruit juice and topped with real pomegranate juice for a refreshing, crush-able cocktail.





For drinkers who can’t choose just one of Dogfish Head’s tasty RTD recipes, there’s the brand’s two 8pk/12oz can variety packs. The best-selling 8pk in the spirits-based canned cocktail category, the Dogfish Head Bar Cart Vodka Mix Pack features a medley of four vodka-based recipes – Strawberry Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade, Passion Fruit Citrus Vodka Mule, Blood Orange Mango Vodka Crush and Grapefruit Pomegranate Vodka Crush.

Launching alongside its new Strawberry Lime Tequila Margarita, Dogfish Head will debut a new cocktail variety pack, the Bar Cart Tropical Mix Pack. The Dogfish Head Bar Cart Tropical Mix Pack will include an assortment of the following four recipes – Strawberry Lime Tequila Margarita, Pineapple Orange Rum Mai Tai, Blood Orange Mango Vodka Crush and Strawberry Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade.

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients since the day it opened nearly 30 years ago. In 2002, Dogfish Head entered the distilling space, applying the same creative philosophy and care to its full-proof spirits as to its beers. Since then, the brand has developed a renowned portfolio of whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums, cordials, brandies, and of course, RTD cocktails.

To learn more about Dogfish Head and its products, please visit www.dogfish.com.

ABOUT DOGFISH HEAD:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened nearly 30 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits –whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com or follow the brand on social media.

