Samba TV Unveils Groundbreaking GenAI Technology at NewFronts that Provides Actionable Context for Video Advertising

SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV , the market leader in next-generation TV data and measurement, is debuting new capabilities at Newfronts today for Samba AI™, the company’s suite of generative AI technologies. From the company that brought ACR to the global stage, the demonstration will show how Samba is disrupting the TV data and measurement industry yet again with new AI innovations that provide actionable context to video.



Joining Samba TV to discuss a real-world example will be Freddie Liversedge, VP of Global Media at HP, who will talk about how HP is using Samba AI to quantify its sponsorship with Real Madrid. The live-streamed presentation, "Beyond ACR: The Future of Data & Measurement is Samba AI“ is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1st, 2024, at 5:10 pm ET.

"We’re entering the fifth generation of TV data which will be powered by AI and led by Samba AI,” said Ashwin Navin, Co-Founder & CEO of Samba TV. "TV data has evolved from paper diaries and people meters, to set-top-box data and Automated Content Recognition, which Samba TV invented more than a decade ago. Samba TV is once again at the forefront of disruption with Samba AI, which provides advertisers and publishers more meaningful insights into the context of what's happening on TV, demonstrating that context is as crucial as the content itself.”

Samba AI’s new capabilities provide a real-time, second-by-second understanding of everything seen on-screen, including:

Facial recognition of actors and athletes in scripted, reality, and sports programming

Logo, object, and product recognition for both brands and their competitors

Sentiment and behavioral analysis, including understanding the emotions of people on-screen and the context of their interactions

Brand safety detection, including language and violence

Currently in beta, advertisers can use this contextual understanding provided by Samba AI™ as a prompt to create targeting segments that engage audiences who have seen a specific brand or product. They can also leverage the contextual insights about what’s happening in a video to create data-targeting segments that are relevant to their brand. Additionally, advertisers and publishers can better measure campaign and sponsorship performance with automated insights.

"Over the last few years, AI has proliferated to every corner of our lives, and the world of TV and video will be no exception,” continued Navin. “As a company, we are AI optimists. We believe there’s a tremendous opportunity to unlock human creativity and media relevance, to deliver the best advertising experience we have ever seen with the power of AI. We will continue to launch new capabilities with Samba AI that empower advertisers to engage target audiences with impactful cross-screen ads, and enable publishers to monetize with new forms of contextual data. We are thrilled to showcase these advancements at the 2024 IAB NewFronts, and invite attendees to witness the transformative power of Samba AI in action."

About Samba TV

Samba TV has transformed the TV from a pane of glass on the wall to a window into the heart of audiences. We are the global leader in television technology powering real-time insights and audience targeting to enable unparalleled marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Our proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in televisions, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over one hundred countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Our independent measurement has future-proofed advertising for the next generation, empowering advertisers to connect with their audiences on any platform, across every screen.

