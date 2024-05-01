Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Strong Performance across Westwood's suite of products



Successful Launch of MDST on the NYSE (April, 2024)

Successful Launch of WEEI on NASDAQ (May, 2024)

DALLAS, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) today reported first quarter 2024 earnings. Significant items included:

SMidCap, SmallCap Value, MidCap Value, Platinum, Enhanced Balanced, High Income, Credit Opportunities and Global Real Estate strategies all beat their primary benchmarks.

SmidCap and Enhanced Balanced posted top quartile rankings.

The prospectus for our first actively-managed Exchange-Traded Funds ("ETFs") went effective in March and both ETFs were launched early in the second quarter.

Quarterly revenues totaled $22.7 million versus the fourth quarter's $23.2 million and $22.7 million a year ago. Comprehensive income of $2.3 million compared with the fourth quarter's $2.6 million and $0.7 million in 2023's first quarter.

Our comprehensive income included a $2.3 million after tax gain following a decrease in the fair value of contingent consideration for our 2022 Salient acquisition.

Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $3.0 million compared with the fourth quarter's $3.6 million and $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Westwood held $46.6 million in cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2024, down $6.5 million from the fourth quarter. Stockholders' equity totaled $121.8 million and we have no debt.

We declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on July 1, 2024 to stockholders of record on June 3, 2024.

Brian Casey, Westwood’s CEO, commented, "To promote future growth, significant investments were made during the quarter to facilitate the second quarter’s successful listing of two ETFs and to build necessary infrastructure to launch Managed Investment Solutions ("MIS") later this year. As noted above, many of our products turned in performances ahead of their respective benchmarks and our assets under management ("AUM") and assets under advisement ("AUA") reached $17.2 billion, our highest level over the past six years."

Revenues were comparable to the fourth quarter and last year's first quarter.

Firmwide assets under management and advisement totaled $17.2 billion, consisting of AUM of $16.2 billion and AUA of $1.0 billion.

First quarter comprehensive income of $2.3 million compared to the fourth quarter's $2.6 million due to higher employee compensation and benefits expense offset by changes in the fair value of contingent consideration. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.27 compared to $0.32 for the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $3.0 million, or $0.36 per share, compared with $3.6 million, or $0.43 per share, in the fourth quarter.

First quarter comprehensive income of $2.3 million compared to last year's first quarter net income of $0.7 million due to changes in the fair value of contingent consideration offset by higher income taxes. Diluted EPS of $0.27 compared with $0.09 per share for 2023's first quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $3.0 million, or $0.36 per share, compared with $1.7 million, or $0.22 per share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Economic Earnings and Economic EPS are non-GAAP performance measures and are explained and reconciled with the most comparable GAAP numbers in the attached tables.

Westwood will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 results and other business matters at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today. To join the conference call, please register here:

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Founded in 1983, Westwood offers a broad array of investment solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in several distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Multi-Asset, Energy & Real Assets, Income Alternatives, Tactical Absolute Return and Managed Investment Solutions, which are available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHG." Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Chicago, Houston and San Francisco.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including, without limitation, statements about our expected future financial position, results of operations or cash flows, as well as other statements including without limitation, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “could,” and other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results and the timing of some events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation: the composition and market value of our AUM and AUA; our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures; risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; distributions to our common stockholders have included and may in the future include a return of capital; inclusion of foreign company investments in our AUM; regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry; our ability to maintain effective cyber security; litigation risks; our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully; our reputation and our relationships with current and potential customers; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to perform operational tasks; our ability to select and oversee third-party vendors; our dependence on the operations and funds of our subsidiaries; our ability to maintain effective information systems; our ability to prevent misuse of assets and information in the possession of our employees and third-party vendors, which could damage our reputation and result in costly litigation and liability for our clients and us; our stock is thinly traded and may be subject to volatility; competition in the investment management industry; our ability to avoid termination of client agreements and the related investment redemptions; the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers; we have made and may continue to make business combinations as a part of our business strategy, which may present certain risks and uncertainties; our relationships with investment consulting firms; our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives; our ability to declare and pay dividends; our ability to fund future capital requirements on favorable terms; our ability to properly address conflicts of interest; our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Westwood’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Westwood is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

Terry Forbes

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

(214) 756-6900



WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023

REVENUES: Advisory fees: Asset-based $ 16,817 $ 16,657 $ 17,033 Performance-based — 710 555 Trust fees 5,113 5,124 5,031 Trust performance-based fees — 349 — Other, net 802 389 108 Total revenues 22,732 23,229 22,727 EXPENSES: Employee compensation and benefits 14,711 12,367 14,202 Sales and marketing 628 810 740 Westwood mutual funds 721 783 732 Information technology 2,290 2,367 2,383 Professional services 1,489 1,239 1,529 General and administrative 2,901 2,933 3,046 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,949 ) (113 ) (1,060 ) Acquisition expenses — — 209 Total expenses 19,791 20,386 21,781 Net operating income 2,941 2,843 946 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on private investments — (18 ) — Net investment income 455 561 172 Other income 185 365 372 Income before income taxes 3,581 3,751 1,490 Income tax provision 1,415 1,168 776 Net income $ 2,166 $ 2,583 $ 714 Total comprehensive income $ 2,166 $ 2,583 $ 714 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest (130 ) 7 21 Comprehensive income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. $ 2,296 $ 2,576 $ 693 Earnings per Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.32 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 8,099,028 8,007,896 7,853,921 Diluted 8,392,496 8,184,736 7,968,504 Economic Earnings $ 3,012 $ 3,554 $ 1,718 Economic EPS $ 0.36 $ 0.43 $ 0.22 Dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023

ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,888 $ 20,422 Accounts receivable 15,178 14,394 Investments, at fair value 20,667 32,674 Prepaid income taxes — 205 Other current assets 4,750 4,543 Total current assets 66,483 72,238 Investments 7,247 7,247 Equity method investments 4,519 4,284 Noncurrent investments at fair value 241 241 Goodwill 39,501 39,501 Deferred income taxes 1,570 726 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,404 3,673 Intangible assets, net 23,761 24,803 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $9,421 and $10,078 1,272 1,444 Other long-term assets 1,044 1,010 Total long-term assets 82,559 82,929 Total assets $ 149,042 $ 155,167 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 6,846 $ 6,130 Dividends payable 1,384 1,692 Compensation and benefits payable 2,949 9,539 Operating lease liabilities 1,406 1,286 Income taxes payable 2,035 — Total current liabilities 14,620 18,647 Accrued dividends 663 675 Contingent consideration 7,184 10,133 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 2,820 3,266 Total long-term liabilities 10,667 14,074 Total liabilities 25,287 32,721 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000 shares, issued 12,125,042 and

11,856,737, respectively and outstanding 9,330,762 and 9,140,760, respectively 122 119 Additional paid-in capital 201,899 201,622 Treasury stock, at cost – 2,794,280 and 2,715,977, respectively (86,930 ) (85,990 ) Retained earnings 6,749 4,650 Total Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 121,840 120,401 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary 1,915 2,045 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 149,042 $ 155,167

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 2,166 $ 714 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 174 176 Amortization of intangible assets 1,042 1,021 Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments (632 ) (369 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,515 1,748 Deferred income taxes (844 ) (136 ) Non-cash lease expense 269 320 Loss on asset disposition — 69 Fair value change of contingent consideration (2,949 ) (1,060 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Net (purchases) sales of trading securities 12,404 47 Accounts receivable (784 ) (657 ) Other current assets (242 ) (17 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 719 141 Compensation and benefits payable (6,591 ) (5,612 ) Income taxes payable 2,240 881 Other liabilities (354 ) (445 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 8,133 (3,179 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition, net of cash acquired — (1,168 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3 ) (84 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3 ) (1,252 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Restricted stock returned for payment of taxes (940 ) (837 ) Cash dividends (1,724 ) (1,840 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,664 ) (2,677 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 5,466 (7,108 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 20,422 23,859 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 25,888 $ 16,751 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 9 $ 32 Accrued dividends $ 2,047 $ 1,972 Additional operating lease right-of-use assets $ — $ 1,217

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Comprehensive Income Attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Economic Earnings

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

As supplemental information, we are providing non-GAAP performance measures that we refer to as Economic Earnings and Economic EPS. We provide these measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, Comprehensive income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. and earnings per share, which are reported on a GAAP basis. Our management and Board of Directors review Economic Earnings and Economic EPS to evaluate our ongoing performance, allocate resources, and review our dividend policy. We believe that these non-GAAP performance measures, while not substitutes for GAAP Comprehensive income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. or earnings per share, are useful for management and investors when evaluating our underlying operating and financial performance and our available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider these non-GAAP measures without also considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define Economic Earnings as Comprehensive income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. plus non-cash equity-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred taxes related to goodwill. Although depreciation on fixed assets is a non-cash expense, we do not add it back when calculating Economic Earnings because depreciation charges represent an allocation of the decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement. Although gains and losses from changes in the fair value of contingent consideration are non-cash, we do not add or subtract those back when calculating Economic Earnings because gains and losses on changes in the fair value of contingent consideration are considered regular following an acquisition. In addition, we do not adjust Economic Earnings for tax deductions related to restricted stock expense or amortization of intangible assets. Economic EPS represents Economic Earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.