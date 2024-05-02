CallTower Named the Most Trusted Microsoft Solution Provider of 2024 by Insights Success Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, BOSTON, MA, LONDON, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom, is honored to announce its recognition as the Most Trusted Microsoft Solution Provider of 2024 by Insights Success Magazine. This prestigious accolade highlights CallTower's dedication to delivering seamless, integrated, customer-centric communication solutions globally.

CallTower’s success is attributed to a robust set of values and principles that reflect their commitment to excellence, innovation and customer-centricity. CallTower differentiates itself from other Microsoft Solution Providers across the globe with enhanced collaboration tools, seamless connectivity, and scalable solutions – a multidimensional approach specifically designed to empower businesses in the digital age. CallTower has a comprehensive suite of unified communications and collaboration solutions - including voice, video, messaging, and contact center solutions – which enables organizations to streamline communication, boost productivity, and drive business growth.

Insights Success Magazine, who caters to the entrepreneurs' thirst for technology and business updates, described CallTower's approach as "seamless, integrated, and customer-centric," underscoring the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of communication solutions.

The recognition from Insights Success Magazine not only showcases CallTower's expertise and reliability in delivering innovative Microsoft solutions, but also reinforces the company's status as a driving force in the technological advancement of communication solutions for businesses around the globe.

William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer at CallTower, expressed his gratitude stating, "Being recognized by Insights Success as the most trusted Microsoft Solution Provider is a tremendous honor for all of us at CallTower. This achievement is a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing our customers with the best possible solutions and support. We believe in empowering businesses with the tools they need to communicate effectively, and this recognition reinforces our position as a leader in the market."

About CallTower:

Transforming how we connect across the globe! Dive into the future of global communication with CallTower, where the forefront of innovation meets the vast expanse of connectivity. CallTower is revolutionizing communications through cutting-edge technology. CallTower delivers seamless MS Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions elevated by the integration of AI technology, comprehensive contact center solutions and one-click failover, marking a significant milestone in the communication landscape.

For more information about CallTower and its award-winning services, please contact marketing@calltower.com.

About Insights Success

Insights Success is a platform that focuses on emerging as well as leading tech companies, their confrontational style of doing business and way of delivering effective and collaborative solutions to strengthen market share. Insights Success provides a bridge to the gap between enterprise and consumer needs.