Terranet intensifies integration of prototype in car

The company is well in line with the previously presented development plan. Relevant adjustments from previous lab tests have been made, and the company is now fully focused on integrating the driver assistance system BlincVision into vehicles.



Part of the integration work involves evaluating sensor placements, adapting communication interfaces to vehicles and optimizing the system for use in a mobile environment.

Optimizing sensor placements maximizes efficiency and coverage. The tests also aim to ensure seamless, compatible and reliable communication between BlincVision and the existing systems in the vehicle.

Terranet differs from existing solutions on the market through a unique combination of laser scanner, event camera and AI-trained software. The pioneering use of the selected sensor type enables significantly faster identification of other road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists,

in driving surroundings compared to existing systems. The tests aim to evaluate the system's performance and reliability in a dynamic traffic environment.



"Our plan is to complete the evaluation of our in-car system performance before the end of the second quarter. Shortly thereafter, we will be able to present an analysis of the results. With the great interest from the market, we look forward to sharing the results as soon as the evaluation is completed and the analysis is completed", says Pierre Ekwall, CTO & SVP Engineering at Terranet.

The company intends to continuously update the stock market and other stakeholders on the development process and progress going forward.

For more information, please contact

Magnus Andersson, CEO

E-mail: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se

