Aqua-Tots Swim School Prepares to Make A Splash In North Canton, Ohio

Akron, Ohio, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is delighted to announce that its seventh Ohio location is coming soon to the city of North Canton. Conveniently located at 4397 Whipple Ave NW, this 7,000-square-foot facility will open in early summer to serve the families of Summit, Stark and Wayne Counties.

Aqua-Tots Swim School’s world-renowned curriculum has been trusted by parents since 1991 and is used in 14 countries to create safe, confident swimmers for life. Aqua-Tots strives to help families create a legacy of safety by offering safe, affordable and accessible swim lessons.

At Aqua-Tots, children are able to start learning to swim as young as four months old. Children up to 12 years old are welcome to join friendly instructors in the pool for 30 minutes of safe, fun, skill-building exercises, Tuesday through Sunday, at a variety of times.

Franchise owners Jon and Leigh Taylor are eager to bring Aqua-Tots’ proven methods to the community of North Canton. “We are near several reservoirs, creeks, rivers and lakes, including Lake Erie, so swim lessons are essential for the safety of children here,” Jon said. “We can’t wait to help North Canton families protect their children by equipping them with these essential, life-saving skills."

The new North Canton location features a 57-foot-long pool, 14 swim zones and 12 changing rooms. Parents can relax in the lobby’s cozy red armchairs while they watch their children’s progress through the expansive glass viewing space.

Families should secure their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. In preparation for the grand opening, this location will be hosting a Sneak Peek where tots can try out the program with two weeks of free swim lessons.

After opening, families can walk in during business hours and speak with the team to learn more about the program and take a tour of the school. Follow their social media pages on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram at @aquatotsnorthcanton for more details.

Aqua-Tots North Canton is seeking passionate swim instructors to join their team. Interested candidates can call the school for more information and apply online at aqua-tots.com/north-canton/employment/.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, please visit aqua-tots.com/north-canton/, call 330-236-5000 or email northcantoninfo@aqua-tots.com.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 150 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

