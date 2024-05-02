Inaugural Mizuho DrivHER Summit at the Mizuho Americas Open to Inspire the New Generation of Women Leaders

NEW YORK, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas, part of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE: MFG) and one of the largest financial institutions in the world, is pleased to introduce the inaugural Mizuho DrivHER Summit. The event, developed in conjunction with Girls Inc., will take place on May 15, 2024, at the Mizuho Americas Open. The leadership Summit reflects both organizations’ shared values of advancing equity and opportunity for women and girls.

The day-long program will feature panels and interactive presentations from accomplished women sharing their advice and experience, along with hands-on leadership training, teambuilding, and career development activities. It will be held at the prestigious Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, NJ, home to the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open.

Featured speakers will include Michelle Wie West, LPGA icon and Tournament Host; Mollie Marcoux Samaan, Commissioner of the LPGA; Stephanie J. Hull, Ph.D., President & CEO, Girls Inc.; LPGA and AJGA players, as well as several Mizuho representatives from across the organization.

Recipients of the 2024 Mizuho Americas Scholarship will be announced at the event. Three outstanding young women who exemplify the Girls Inc. mission that inspires girls to be strong, smart, and bold, will each be awarded $5,000 toward their college tuition to further their commitment to self-growth and academic achievement.

“Our partners at Mizuho truly understand the potential that lies within every girl,” said Girls Inc. President and CEO Stephanie Hull. “From their generous support for Girls Inc.'s leadership programming, to their commitment to giving girls meaningful, hands-on learning experiences, to their providing girls with access to the inspiration of golf icons, Mizuho has done so much to help us build a new generation of leaders. We are grateful to our partners for creating this Summit and providing the girls with a valuable opportunity to learn and grow. Our partnership with Mizuho has opened new doors for our participants and made a difference in our ability to help girls overcome challenges.”

“We are very excited to launch the Mizuho DrivHER Summit in conjunction with Girls Inc.,” said Lesley Palmer, Managing Director, Head of Community Relations, at Mizuho Americas. “We hope this experience has a real and positive impact on these young women, helping them develop their confidence and skills as future leaders and change-makers.”

Last year, Mizuho named Girls Inc. as the charitable partner of the Mizuho Americas Open and awarded a three-year, $500,000 grant to support its mission of providing girls and young women, particularly those from low-income communities and of color, with the resources and leadership skills needed to overcome challenges and reach their full potential.

The Mizuho Americas Open brings together world-class talent from the LPGA and top-ranked junior girls on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Tour for a week of education and mentorship unlike any other experience in professional golf. The inaugural tournament made history with champion Rose Zhang becoming the first non-Tour member to win in their professional LPGA debut since 1951. The 2024 Mizuho Americas Open returns to Liberty National May 13-19, 2024.

For information on ticket sales and corporate hospitality, please visit www.mizuhoamericasopen.com. Follow @MizuhoLPGA on Instagram, Facebook, and X for the latest news on the event.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is the 15th largest bank in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2022. Mizuho’s 60,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 800 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of corporate and investment banking, capital markets, equity and fixed income sales & trading, derivatives, FX, custody, and research to corporate, private equity, and institutional clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho provides M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory capabilities across Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mizuho employs approximately 3,500 professionals, for more information visit www.mizuhoamericas.com

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy, Girls Inc. equips girls - particularly girls from low-income communities and girls of color - with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, safe spaces, and programming that address the unique challenges girls face and are proven to help girls succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

