VenHub’s Latest Innovation: Patent Filing for ‘Expandable Structure Smart Units’

PASADENA, Calif., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN — VenHub, a division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., proudly announces a landmark achievement in innovation with the filing of a patent for its Expandable Structure Smart Units. This pioneering technology is set to reshape not only the landscape of retail but also broaden the horizons of mobile and fixed applications across multiple sectors.



Revolutionizing Versatile Space Solutions

VenHub's newly patented Expandable Structure Smart Units are designed to redefine deployable spaces with cutting-edge technology. These units, equipped with advanced hydraulic systems for expansion and locking, offer versatile and adaptable solutions. Primarily, they serve a broad spectrum of retail environments, including mobile and fixed retail setups, shopping centers, lockers, mobile distribution centers, pharmaceutical centers, and e-commerce sales and distribution centers. Additionally, these units are invaluable in critical settings such as temporary hospitals, battlefield structures, and emergency and catastrophe locations. They are designed to meet diverse needs, from disaster relief and construction sites to mobile offices, making them essential in scenarios requiring rapid and reliable spatial solutions.

A Leap Forward in Functional Design

"This patent marks a significant advancement in our pursuit of innovative solutions," stated Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub. "Our Expandable Structure Smart Units herald a new era of functionality and versatility. With this breakthrough, we are elevating the standards of efficiency and adaptability in the industry, providing robust and rapidly deployable solutions for both every day and critical needs."

About the Technology

The Expandable Structure Smart Units feature:

Hydraulic Inner Wall Expansion : Allows for smooth outward expansion, enhancing the internal space efficiently.

: Allows for smooth outward expansion, enhancing the internal space efficiently. Structural Locking Mechanism : Ensures stability and integrity, making the unit secure during both deployment and operation.

: Ensures stability and integrity, making the unit secure during both deployment and operation. Enhanced Mobility: Designed for ease of transport and quick setup, ideal for rapid deployment scenarios.



Impact Across Industries

With their versatility, these units have the potential to serve not only commercial and retail ventures but also crucial roles in emergency response and healthcare during crises. Their ability to be quickly deployed and adapted makes them invaluable in dynamic and demanding situations.

About VenHub

VenHub continues to lead in retail innovation, merging state-of-the-art technology with the practical aspects of traditional retail environments. Operating under Autonomous Solutions, Inc., VenHub’s smart solutions address the evolving needs of modern consumers with 24/7 autonomous functionality.

Further Information

Discover more about VenHub’s path-breaking retail and structural solutions at:

