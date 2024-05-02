KBC Group: Dividend Announcement

REGULATED INFORMATION

KBC GROUP

Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)

www.kbc.com

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Communication of 2 May 2024 at 18:00

The Annual General Meeting of 2 May 2024 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 4.15 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2023. Further to the payment of an interim dividend in the sum of 1 euro per share on 15 November 2023, the gross final dividend will be 3.15 euros per dividend entitled share (2.205 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).



Relevant dates are:

Ex-coupon date: 13 May 2024

Record date: 14 May 2024

Pay date: 15 May 2024

