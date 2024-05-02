Acentra Health Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer Verlon Johnson Appointed Chair of Medicaid and CHIP Payment Access Commission

MCLEAN, Va., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a Virginia-based technology solutions and clinical services company dedicated to helping government healthcare agencies accelerate better health outcomes, announced today that Acentra Health Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Verlon Johnson, MPA, has been appointed Chair of the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC) by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). In addition, she was reappointed to serve a second consecutive three-year term as a MACPAC commissioner.



MACPAC is a non-partisan advisory committee established in 2009 to advise Congress, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and states on policy and access issues related to Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Its 17 commissioners are chosen from diverse regions across the nation and bring broad expertise and perspectives on Medicaid and CHIP.

Johnson is a nationally recognized expert in government healthcare programs and has devoted her career to improving access to Medicaid. Prior to Acentra Health, Johnson spent nearly 25 years in federal service, including serving as the Associate Consortium Administrator for Medicaid and CHIP at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Acting Regional Director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and in multiple leadership roles across numerous CMS regions. In addition, she served as Vice President of Healthcare Policy and Management for IBM Watson Health’s government health and human services business group, where she provided strategic direction for innovation and improvements to Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance.

In her role as Chief Strategy Officer for Acentra Health, Johnson serves on the company’s executive leadership team and oversees the company’s growth strategy, including organic growth and acquisitions. Her role includes advising on innovations that will help Acentra Health support its clients and accelerate better health outcomes through technology, services, and clinical expertise.

“I am deeply humbled and profoundly honored to have my name mentioned alongside such an exceptional team of commissioners and staff,” said Verlon Johnson, incoming MACPAC Chair. “Collaborating with this dedicated group to enhance Medicaid and CHIP is a privilege that fills me with great pride, especially as our work aims to improve the lives of the millions who rely on these vital programs.”



“Verlon’s reappointment and selection as MACPAC Chair is an outstanding recognition of her nearly three decades of service in public and private sector healthcare,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, Acentra Health. “She is passionate about working with government organizations to make access to quality healthcare a basic human right.”

“I was pleased to lend my recommendation three years ago for Verlon’s first appointment as MACPAC Commissioner and commend the GAO for recognizing her contributions by appointing her as Chair,” said U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner. “We value the input that MACPAC has provided to Congress on issues affecting Medicaid and CHIP, and that is because of the recognized expertise and diverse perspectives that commissioners like Verlon have demonstrated as trusted advisors.”

