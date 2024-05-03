Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size to Surpass USD 274.49 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size was valued at USD 34.26 billion in 2023. The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market. It is driven by increased awareness, government initiatives, and advanced technologies.



Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Revenue (USD Million), by Charger Type

By Charger Type 2020 2021 2022 2023 Slow Charger 1,012.9 1,405.0 1,957.6 2,740.7 Fast Charger 13,883.2 18,108.9 23,800.7 31,517.9

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Revenue (USD Million), by Connector Type



By Connector 2020 2021 2022 2023 CHAdeMO 4,319.9 5,366.3 6,697.2 8,393.4 Combined Charging System (CCS) 5,541.3 7,561.6 10,380.6 14,337.2 Others 5,034.9 6,585.9 8,680.6 11,528.0

The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is the network of businesses that offer charging stations for electric vehicles, including hardware and software for controlling charging stations. The market deals with the manufacturing, installation, maintenance, and repair of the infrastructure. The worldwide push for environmentally friendly transportation drives demand for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The popularity of electric vehicles is predicted to rise over the next decade, thanks to technology advancements, charging infrastructure, and grid connectivity.



Further technical advances, including intelligent charging infrastructure, dependable communication systems, and coordinated charging systems, are required for EVs with distributed generators to fulfill their full potential. A future grid technology based on the Energy Internet could allow the electrical grid to become entirely automated, complete with advanced energy management technologies.

Key Insights

U.S. electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size was estimated at USD 3,530.6 million in 2022. The commercial segment has accounted the highest revenue share of 89.60% in 2023. The commercial segment was valued at USD 30,695.7 million in 2023. The residential application segment accounted for USD 3,562.9 million in 2023. China EV charging infrastructure market size surpassed USD 19,145.1 million in 2023. Japan EV charging infrastructure market was estimated at USD 765 million in 2023. South Korea EV charging infrastructure market size was evaluated at USD 430 million in 2023. Netherlands EV charging infrastructure market reached 2602.9 million in 2023. Germany EV charging infrastructure market was valued at USD 2,156.1 million in 2023.

Regional Stance

The Asia Pacific electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size is calculated at USD 28.20 and is projected to reach around USD 181.73 billion by 2033, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 24.27% from 2024 to 2033.



Asia Pacific dominated the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market, followed by Europe and North America. China, Japan, and South Korea are Asia's largest electric vehicle marketplaces. In these countries, the government intensively supports electric passenger automobiles. These countries have provided numerous subsidies, grants, and incentives to encourage people to transition to electric vehicles.

China controls the regional EV market due to its supremacy in EV production and consumption. Their government has taken several steps, including subsidies for EV buyers, mandatory laws requiring all car manufacturers to produce electric vehicles based on the number of cars they manufacture, widespread support for the installation of charging stations in major cities, and regulations against excessive polluting vehicles. The governments of these countries have helped to build the EV market by adopting emission limits, installing charging stations, and setting deadlines for drivers to switch from ICE cars to full or hybrid electric vehicles.



Europe is expected to witness growth at the fastest rate. Germany, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and other European countries are experiencing an increase in demand for electric passenger vehicles. The transportation sector's environmental impact has led to a need for decarbonization to meet climate goals and limit global warming. This has led to increased adoption of low-carbon technology and the shift towards zero-emission vehicles. Light-duty passenger vehicle adoption has increased, and the demand for electric vehicles is fueled by large investments by automotive giants in research, development, and production. This increase in the adoption of electric vehicles boosted the need for charging infrastructure.



Scope of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

Report Coverage Details CAGR 23.13% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 34.26 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 45.91 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 274.49 Billion Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2021-2022 Segments Covered Charger Type, Connector Type, Application Type, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights



By Charger Type



Depending upon the charger type, the fast charger segment dominated the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in 2023. Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 charging stations are available, with DC fast charging stations becoming increasingly popular for long-distance driving. EV chargers offer convenience and flexibility, eliminating the need for frequent gas stations. They use renewable energy, reducing environmental pollution.



Smart charging piles can manage to charge plans and monitor costs in real time. They also promote sustainable development by supporting the construction of a sustainable transportation system. The expansion of EV charger distribution networks can provide infrastructure for the popularization and development of electric vehicles in the future.



By Connector Type



The combined charging system (CCS) segment dominated the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in 2023. The Combined Charging System (CCS) is a popular choice among electric vehicle owners because of its adaptability, speed, and efficiency. It combines AC and DC charging capabilities, allowing you to charge at Level 2 and Level 3 stations with a single connector.

CCS enables power levels ranging from 3.7 kW to 350 kW, resulting in faster charging times. It also employs power line communication (PLC) technology to improve the charging process, decreasing energy loss and increasing efficiency. CCS is interoperable with many different electric car types, offering it a versatile and future-proof charging solution.

By Application



The commercial electric vehicle (EV) segment dominated the market and showed great potential for the future. The government has been actively encouraging the use of EVs, particularly commercial cars, through a variety of measures such as financial incentives, tax breaks, and subsidies. These steps attempt to hasten the shift to cleaner, more sustainable transportation. With the advent of e-commerce and the growing demand for last-mile delivery services, commercial EVs are becoming increasingly important.

Many businesses are already using electric vans and three-wheelers in their delivery fleets to decrease emissions and running expenses. Commercial EVs are also gaining popularity in the public transportation sector.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Low battery cost



The cost of electric vehicle batteries has fallen over the previous decade as a result of technological breakthroughs and increased production volume. EV batteries are one of the most expensive components of an electric vehicle. Because manufacturing prices are falling, cathode materials are becoming more economical, and production is expanding, these batteries are becoming less expensive to produce. With the reduction in cost, people are adopting EVs, which is promoting the development of EV charging infrastructure.



Consumer Awareness



Concerns about climate change and air pollution have prompted people to seek out environmentally responsible transportation options. Lower operating costs, government incentives, technological breakthroughs, favorable public perception, and rising fuel prices are driving this trend. People are getting more and more aware via social media and other digital platforms.



Restraint



High development cost



Developing charging infrastructure is costly and requires a lot of investment to build a proper structure. For now, only developed countries are able to build proper infrastructure but are unable to cover the entire region. The high cost makes it difficult to develop infrastructure in the outskirts, which leads to range anxiety. Range anxiety reduces the use of EVs, which, again, in turn, impacts the development of charging infrastructure.

Opportunity



Technological advancement



Future research ideas include converting existing grids into smart grids, which improve efficiency and provide a secondary income source for electric vehicles (EVs). This technique saves capital investment while ensuring network scalability, resulting in fewer outages and system deterioration. Increased battery capacity or RCS penetration in the grid is critical for improving EV adoption.



Lithium-sulfur batteries, which have a higher capacity and a longer life, are easy to manufacture and integrate into smart grids. This will alleviate range anxiety in EV drivers and make charging more convenient. Upgrading and stabilizing the grid is necessary to guarantee that it can handle the increasing demand for electric vehicles.



Recent Developments:



In March 2024, Mahindra, an Indian manufacturer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Ltd to create an electric vehicle charging infrastructure across India and provide e-mobility solutions to customers.



In March 2024, Tata Power and the Ayodhya Development Authority collaborated to provide EV charging stations in Ayodhya, a city noted for its electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. The strategic alliance aims to accelerate the use of electric vehicles and promote environmentally friendly transportation alternatives.



In June 2023, Stellantis introduced Free2move Charge, a 360-degree ecosystem that will quickly supply energy management and charging to suit all EV consumer demands anytime and in any way.



Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Key Players:

ABB

BP Chargemaster

ChargePoint, Inc.

ClipperCreek, Inc.

Eaton Corp.

General Electric Company

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

SemaConnect, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Tesla, Inc.

Webasto SE

Market Segmentation

By Charger Type



Slow Charger

Fast Charger



By Connector Type



CHAdeMO

Combined Charging System (CCS)

Others



By Application



Commercial

Residential



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

MEA



