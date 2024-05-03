Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at April 30, 2024 was $60.73, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 9.6% and 15.4%, respectively. These compare with the 4.7% and 8.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at April 30, 2024, the leverage represented 13.8% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 15.7% at April 30, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at April 30, 2024 was $37.10, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 7.6% and 13.8%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2024 were as follows:

Industrials23.2% 
Information Technology21.0% 
Energy14.3% 
Financials13.2% 
Materials11.1% 
Consumer Discretionary9.9% 
Real Estate3.9% 
Cash & Cash Equivalents1.8% 
Communication Services1.6% 
   

The top ten investments which comprised 37.8% of the investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation7.1% 
TFI International Inc.4.3% 
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited4.3% 
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.5% 
WSP Global Inc.3.4% 
Franco-Nevada Corporation3.3% 
Apple Inc.3.1% 
Mastercard Incorporated3.1% 
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.3.0% 
Amazon.com, Inc.2.7% 
   

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca