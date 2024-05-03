Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at April 30, 2024 was $60.73, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 9.6% and 15.4%, respectively. These compare with the 4.7% and 8.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at April 30, 2024, the leverage represented 13.8% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 15.7% at April 30, 2023.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at April 30, 2024 was $37.10, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 7.6% and 13.8%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2024 were as follows:
|Industrials
|23.2%
|Information Technology
|21.0%
|Energy
|14.3%
|Financials
|13.2%
|Materials
|11.1%
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.9%
|Real Estate
|3.9%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.8%
|Communication Services
|1.6%
The top ten investments which comprised 37.8% of the investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2024 were as follows:
|NVIDIA Corporation
|7.1%
|TFI International Inc.
|4.3%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|4.3%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|3.5%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.4%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.3%
|Apple Inc.
|3.1%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.1%
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|3.0%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|2.7%
