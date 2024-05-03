NFM Lending welcomes Petros Christophilis as Branch Manager in Seattle, WA

Linthicum, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINTHICUM, MD, May 3, 2024 — NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch led by Branch Manager Petros Christophilis. The branch is located at 3334 NE 65th Street, Seattle, WA 98115. The new NFM Lending branch will focus on expanding NFM’s flexible and powerful lending platform to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, and many other loan options to fit every borrower’s needs.

“I am thrilled to join the NFM Lending family, a decision inspired by the company's exceptional culture, dedication to outstanding customer service, and the comprehensive range of loan programs offered,” said Christophilis. “I feel like I have truly found a new home here and am excited to begin this next chapter of my career with such a reputable and well-rounded company."

The branch’s goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first-time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties.

“We are very excited to announce the addition of Petros to the NFM family,” said NFM Founder/CEO David Silverman. “Petros is one of the very top originators in Washington State in both production and professionalism. His work ethic and experience level are at the top of the game, and we look forward to working with Petros to increase his presence in the region and help as many families as possible realize their dream of home ownership and lower payments.”

Christophilis is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.

For more information, please contact:

Petros Christophilis Branch Manager NMLS# 92866 206-406-4690 petros@teampetros.com teampetros.com



About NFM Lending



NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.