Meridianbet to Offer Extensive Betting Options for the Kentucky Derby 2024

LAS VEGAS and VALETTA, Malta, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the excitement builds for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, Meridianbet proudly announces its wide array of betting options for this iconic event.



Set to take place on May 4, 2024 at Churchill Downs, this year's Derby promises an unforgettable spectacle of sport and entertainment.

For over 15 years, Meridianbet has been one of global leaders in horse racing betting, offering enthusiasts a chance to engage with the sport in profound and rewarding ways.

This year, we continue our tradition by providing a diverse range of bets for each horse and jockey participating in the Derby, including win, forecast, and tricast options.

How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby with Meridianbet

Meridianbet offers a straightforward and exciting way to bet on the Kentucky Derby. Whether you're a seasoned bettor or new to horse race wagering, our platform provides an intuitive and secure environment to place your bets:

Visit Meridianbet’s Kentucky Derby (Churchill Downs) betting page

Sign up or log in to access our full range of betting options

Choose from win, forecast, or tricast bets for any horse

Enjoy the race and experience the thrill of betting with Meridianbet

The Kentucky Derby is not just a race; it's a pinnacle of horse racing tradition, attracting celebrities, athletes, and enthusiasts from around the globe. This year’s event will also be attended by three of The Athletic's staff, highlighting its significance in the sports world.

Introducing Empty Bet: A Game-Changer in Sports Betting

This is not all either. Meridianbet's Empty Bet feature revolutionizes online betting by allowing customers to wager on any measurable event, offering unparalleled customization. Whether you're into sports, politics, or entertainment, Empty Bet lets you harness your creativity and expertise to craft unique bets, providing odds you won't find elsewhere.

The same goes for Kentucky Derby 2024 – customize your unusual bet and receive the odds!

Whether you’re betting on your favorite horse or exploring forecast and tricast bets, Meridianbet is your trusted partner in horse race betting.

Responsibility and restrictions disclaimer

Sports betting services are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with applicable laws and regulations where you reside.

About MeridianBet

Founded in 2001, the MeridianBet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in more than 15 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The MeridianBet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile.

Meridianbet is the part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI).

For more information, visit https://ir.meridianbet.com.

Twitter - https://twitter.com/meridianbet_ofc

Contact: ir@meridianbet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/229ae852-a9ae-4be4-b1c7-0b0a64b09462