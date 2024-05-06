Nanterre, 6 May 2024

Pierre Anjolras appointed Chief Operating Officer of VINCI

On 3 May 2024, VINCI's Board of Directors, chaired by Xavier Huillard, unanimously approved the appointment by Xavier Huillard of Pierre Anjolras as Chief Operating Officer of VINCI.

Pierre Anjolras will report to Xavier Huillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VINCI, and will be responsible for overseeing the Group's operational activities in its various business lines.

Pierre Anjolras joined the VINCI Group in 1999. He acquired an extensive experience in motorway concessions, becoming Chief Operating Officer of Cofiroute in 2004 before being appointed Chief Executive Officer of ASF in 2007 (two VINCI Autoroutes networks). In May 2010, Pierre Anjolras became Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of International Affairs and Public-Private Partnerships at Eurovia, then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2014, and joined VINCI's Executive Committee. At the beginning of 2021, Xavier Huillard appointed Pierre Anjolras as Chairman of VINCI Construction and entrusted him with the task of bringing Eurovia and VINCI Construction together. The continuous improvement of VINCI Construction’s performance in this new scope attests to the success of this reorganization.

The VINCI Group specifies that this appointment is the first step in the implementation of the succession plan of Xavier Huillard, whose term of office, in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer of VINCI, will end in 2025 at the end of the General Meeting called to approve the 2024 financial statements.

Xavier Huillard's current terms of office as Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of VINCI remain in force until the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

