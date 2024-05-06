Genenta Welcomes New Directors John L. Cantello, Lauren H. Chung, Armon R. Sharei, and Todd Wider

MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science (NASDAQ: GNTA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing a cell-based platform harnessing the power of hematopoietic stem cells to provide durable and safe treatments for solid tumors, announces that it held its Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on May 2, 2024. At the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, the Company's shareholders approved the appointment of five directors to the Company's Board of Directors, effective as of May 2, 2024, including four new members. The new members of the Board include: John L. Cantello, Ph.D., Lauren H. Chung, Ph.D., Armon R. Sharei, Ph.D. and Todd Wider, M.D., and Pierluigi Paracchi, Chief Executive Officer, will continue to serve on the Board as Chairman.



"When Luigi Naldini, Ph.D., M.D., and I co-founded Genenta, we always aspired to involve leading figures in the biotech sector. This Board is fantastic. Our new directors will support Genenta as we aim to consolidate the important results we have achieved so far and to expand the potential impact of our cell therapy for treating tumors," said Pierluigi Paracchi.

The Company extends its thanks to the former members of its Board for their significant contributions throughout their service.

John L. Cantello, Ph.D.

John is an independent advisor to the biopharma industry with over 20 years of experience. John served as the Former VP and Head of Business Development, Oncology Therapy Area at GlaxoSmithKline and VP and Head of BD, Respiratory & Immune Diseases at AstraZeneca. John has led teams accountable for assessing, valuing, and transacting M&A, pipeline & commercial asset deals covering oncology, respiratory, inflammation, metabolic, and rare diseases. He has a track record of closing deals (transacting >$30B in deal value) representing primary care, specialty care, and rare diseases.

Lauren H. Chung, Ph.D.

Lauren has over 20 years of operating experience spearheading agile investment management strategies and tactical asset allocation in the healthcare industry. As the founder and CEO of Minleigh LLC, a healthcare focused strategic advisory firm, Lauren has advised leadership, boards, and investment firms on global strategic plans, M&A, integration, and compliance. Previously, Lauren co-founded Tokum Capital Management, a global institutional healthcare fund, and successfully managed its merger with Perella Weinberg Partners. Lauren serves on public and private company boards. She has a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, and a B.A. in Biochemistry and Economics with Honors from Wellesley College.

Armon R. Sharei, Ph.D.

Armon is the founder and CEO of Portal Bio and formerly the CEO and founder of SQZ Biotechnologies, where he led the company from invention to post-IPO with over $300 million in equity financing, a $1 billion collaboration with Roche, and three clinical trials. He graduated from Stanford University, and received his Ph.D. at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his Post-Doctoral at Harvard Medical School.

Todd Wider, M.D.

Todd has served as a consultant to numerous entities in the biotechnology space. He is a co-founder and Board member of Xanadu Bio and prior Executive Chairman of Emendo Biotetherapeutics, Board member of Abeona Therapeutics and Arya Science Acquisition Corp IV (Nasdaq: ARYD). Todd is an active, honorary member of the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He received his M.D. from Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons where he was Rudin Fellow, and an A.B., with high honors and Phi Beta Kappa, from Princeton University. Todd is also a principal in Wider Film Projects, a documentary film company focused on producing films with sociopolitical resonance that have won Academy, Emmy and Peabody Awards.

Additional information related to the Genenta shareholders’ meeting are reported on a Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and made available on the Company’s website (www.genenta.com).

About Genenta and Temferon

Genenta (www.genenta.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a proprietary hematopoietic stem cell therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor cancers. Temferon™ is based on ex-vivo gene transfer into autologous Tie2+ hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly via tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes - TEMs). Temferon, which is under investigation in a phase 1/2a clinical trial in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients who have an unmethylated MGMT gene promoter (uMGMT-GBM), is designed to reach solid tumors, induce a durable immune response not restricted to pre-selected tumor antigens nor type, and avoid systemic toxicity, which are some of the main unresolved challenges in immuno-oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Genenta’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the completion and timing of the phase 1/2a clinical trial or any studies relating to the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme patients who have an unmethylated MGMT gene promoter (uMGMT-GBM). Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Genenta's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date of this announcement, and Genenta undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Genenta Media: Tiziana Pollio, mobile +39 348 23 15 143 tiziana.pollio@genenta.com