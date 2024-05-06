Actelis Receives Order and Delivers Instant, Secure Fiber-Grade Networking to Modernize City of Bakersfield, California

Business continues to build in addition to recent major Washington D.C. Department of Transportation order for $2.3 million



Hybrid-Fiber solution will help expedite the city’s street safety initiatives

FREMONT, Calif., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has fulfilled a new order for the City of Bakersfield, California to bring instant, fiber-grade network connectivity to the city’s traffic intersections. This order is part of a city-wide traffic management system modernization project where the Actelis solution enables connectivity from the city’s traffic operations center out to newly installed traffic controllers at each intersection.

Bakersfield is a major city in California with a population of over 400,000. As a significant economic and cultural hub, managing traffic flow and improving traffic safety are both of major importance. One key stated objective the city has in its 2023/2024 plans is to deploy adaptive signal timing which can provide improved travel experiences and a reduction in traffic congestion, leading to safer roadways. However, to enable such a technology to thrive, fiber-grade network connectivity is needed to enable real-time communication between the central control center and individual intersections. Actelis’ patented hybrid-fiber technology was chosen to give the city the fiber-grade performance it needs to achieve its objectives.

The city currently has a mix of fiber and copper wiring existing in its network, which is why the Actelis solution is an ideal choice for Bakersfield. Traditionally, a city would consider replacing the copper in the network with fiber because of performance concerns. However, the cost to deploy new fiber to intersections is expensive and time consuming. Actelis eliminates those costs, as well as the engineering efforts, by providing its patented solution that makes the copper perform like fiber, giving the city one single reliable, secure high-speed network transmitting valuable traffic information to the traffic management system in real-time.

In the future, should the city replace its copper wiring, the Actelis devices can easily be adapted to enable connectivity over fiber. This solution gives cities peace of mind knowing that they have made a long-term investment in their network.

“Bakersfield, like many cities around the world, has legacy copper infrastructure to manage while it also adds new fiber infrastructure,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “We bring those two worlds together by boosting the performance of the existing copper while we give the city a future path towards fiber with our unique hybrid-fiber technology.”

Actelis partnered with Crosstown Electrical & Data for this project. Crosstown managed the installation of the Actelis solution along with the new traffic controllers. Crosstown specializes in the installation of Electrical and ITS Infrastructure, fiber optics, copper, wireless, communications, and closed-circuit television systems. Over the past 20 years, they have become a trusted network integrator for transportation departments throughout California.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Sean Renn

Global VP Marketing & Communications

srenn@actelis.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com