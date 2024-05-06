Portillo’s Strengthens Leadership Team with first Chief Information Officer and Chief Marketing Officer Appointments

CHICAGO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago-style street food, today announced the appointments of Keith Correia as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Nick Scarpino as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Both leaders will play key roles for the business as Portillo’s expands and scales nationwide.



“I’m thrilled to welcome Keith and Nick into their new roles as we drive Portillo’s continued growth,” said Michael Osanloo, CEO and President. “Keith brings invaluable expertise with a track record of enabling technology to amplify iconic restaurant brands, while Nick’s creativity and passion have long been instrumental in amplifying our beloved brand. With their proven leadership, we are well-positioned to strengthen our infrastructure, innovate the team member and guest experience, and strategically expand our footprint nationwide while preserving Portillo’s authentic Chicago roots and commitment to quality.”

Mr. Correia joins Portillo’s after serving as Chief Information Officer at Steak ‘n Shake, where he led a comprehensive technology revitalization for the nearly 90-year-old American brand. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles at American Dairy Queen Corporation, including Vice President of Technology Innovation, Vice President of Concept Support, and Vice President of Operations. As Portillo’s first CIO, Mr. Correia will oversee the expansion of the company’s IT platform and guide the team to modernize and improve efficiencies across Portillo’s tech platforms to benefit both team members and guests.

After serving as a Portillo’s cashier while on summer and winter breaks in high school and college, Mr. Scarpino re-joined the company in 2015, and brings a proven track record of innovative marketing strategies to his new role as the company’s first CMO. With previous leadership experience in digital advertising at Google, over the past decade Mr. Scarpino assembled Portillo’s first dedicated marketing team and continues to raise brand awareness through creative initiatives such as digital marketing campaigns, interstate tours with the iconic Portillo’s Beef Bus, and curated events to celebrate new restaurant openings and menu items. In his new role, Mr. Scarpino’s vision and expertise will remain instrumental in continuing to elevate the beloved Chicago brand’s profile as it expands nationwide, while staying true to Portillo’s rich heritage and commitment to quality.

With these new C-suite appointments, Portillo’s continues to purposefully build and strengthen its executive leadership team as the company executes its long-term strategy. Currently operating more than 80 restaurants, the company is confident in its ability to scale at an annual growth rate of at least 10% and bring its concept to new markets across the U.S. In the years ahead, Portillo’s has a target of opening at least 920 locations, including 800 full-scale restaurants and 120 smaller units, such as Portillo’s Pick Up locations and other alternate formats.

About Portillo's

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, Ill., which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include more than 80 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com. Portillo’s Home Kitchen is the company’s fast-growing catering business.

