PRFT Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Perficient to EQT AB

MONSEY, N.Y., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the price of $76.00 per share in cash for which Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“PRFT”) has agreed to be sold to an affiliate of EQT AB, a global investment organization. The sales price is below the price targets for PRFT of at least two Wall Street analysts (source: TipRanks).



Why is there an investigation?

On May 5, 2024, PRFT announced that it had agreed to be sold to EQT AB for $76.00 per share in cash.

“We are investigating whether the PRFT Board of Directors acted in the best interests of PRFT shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to PRFT shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

Notably, the sales price of $76.00 per share is well below the 52-week high of $96.93, which indicates the purchase may be opportunistic.

Additionally, according to TipRanks, the sales price is below the price target of:

$78.00 per share of Mayank Tandon of Needham

$77.00 per share of Vincent Colicchio of Barrington

