Litmos Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Litmos is living their mission of empowering individual, team, and organizational success through their innovative learning solutions.

“The flexibility, agility, and scalability Litmos offers, makes them the learning solution provider of choice for small, mid and large organizations,” says Michael Rochelle, Brandon Hall Group Chief Strategy Officer.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Litmos as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Litmos product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire Litmos organization to ensure our certification reflects the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“Being identified as a Brandon Hall Group Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider is a testament to the customer-focused innovations we are continuously delivering across our corporate learning solution suite – including our LMS (Learning Management System) platform, training content collections, and professional service offerings,” says Mike Scarbrough, Litmos CEO.

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Litmos offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

---About Litmos

Litmos develops learning solutions for top-performing companies. An established leader since 2007, Litmos learning solution includes the easiest-to-use LMS, comprehensive training content collections, integrations with top workflow tools, and services to support success. Thousands of companies trust Litmos learning solutions to deliver instruction and intelligence to employees, customers, and partners. Acquired by CallidusCloud in 2011, SAP in 2018, and by Francisco Partners in 2022, Litmos continues to innovate award-winning learning technology and set the standard for customer experience and satisfaction. The solutions are used by more than 30 million people in 150 countries, across 35 languages. Find more information at www.litmos.com.