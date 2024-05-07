Basis Technologies Becomes the First Media Automation Platform to Integrate Pinterest Campaign Reporting

CHICAGO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.com), a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation solutions, today announced another first-to-market integration enabling agencies and marketers to measure Pinterest ad campaigns from its platform. The Basis media automation platform now allows real-time ad delivery data from Pinterest. Basis users also access third-party ad platform integrations for Google Ads (Search, Performance Max), Microsoft (Bing, LinkedIn), Meta (Facebook, Instagram), TikTok, Snapchat and Reddit. As the only platform that unifies social advertising with programmatic, site direct and search advertising, Basis solves industry complexity and unifies omnichannel digital media management.



Pinterest is an established social media platform with a loyal, women-driven user base, with nearly 500 million active monthly users (84 million of which are in the U.S.). The platform continues to grow, gaining 16 million more active users in Q4 2023 than in the previous quarter. Users rely on it for positive inspiration and purchasing decisions, as 85% of weekly users have made a purchase based on Pinterest pins. However, it is another walled garden platform for agencies to learn and manage. Growing competency in Pinterest and other social ad platforms can help agencies differentiate their offerings and strengthen campaigns. Basis’ comprehensive third-party platform integrations empower marketers to manage, track and analyze campaign performance without the need to switch between platforms. Marketers use data gathered through Basis to optimize omnichannel campaigns and drive performance.

“Pinterest is a unique social channel that offers users an overwhelmingly positive experience, making it one of the most brand-safe environments for almost any organization. Marketers looking to diversify their capabilities should strongly consider Pinterest for their toolset,” said Amy Rumpler, SVP of search and social media services, Basis Technologies. “Consolidating Pinterest ad platform data automatically into Basis Technologies’ platform is one aspect of the wide-ranging capabilities we’ve assembled to reduce advertising complexity. Making cross-campaign management easy for new and experienced media professionals and broadening their proficiency is the specialty of our technology.”

Basis’ campaign performance measurement solution consolidates important elements of digital advertising. It retrieves ad delivery metrics from major ad servers, social and search vendors, and its integrated demand-side platform (DSP). These simplify cross-channel campaign planning, performance tracking, and pacing by reducing the time needed to check on the health of campaigns in flight, make adjustments, and assemble and unify reports.

Pinterest’s proprietary tools help advertisers build awareness alongside visually compelling content on its platform. With 47% of social media users turning to the platform to discover and shop for products, marketers can gain an advantage by making Pinterest a part of the media mix. Basis users who advertise on Pinterest or other major ad platforms don’t have to take extra steps to log into third-party systems, locate campaign data, download spreadsheet reports with dozens of line items, and clean up reports to align them with the preferred arrangement of data. By using Basis for insights on campaigns running on Pinterest and other platforms, marketers can see cross-channel performance data in real-time.

Basis encompasses media automation tools designed to simplify the campaign process and save time for media professionals. The platform’s nucleus is a top-rated omnichannel DSP complete with programmatic guaranteed and private marketplace deals.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation software and services for enterprises. The Basis platform improves omnichannel marketing performance by unifying programmatic and direct media buying, workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It delivers a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Delivered through a world-class media services team or a SaaS model, Basis solves digital media complexity and drives profitability through a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.com.

