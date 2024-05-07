OffSec’s Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint and ITES-SW2 Contracts

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OffSec, the leader in continuous cybersecurity workforce development and learning, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced today that OffSec has been added to Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract. These contract additions enable Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide OffSec’s cybersecurity training and education solutions to Federal, State and Local Governments and Educational Institutions.



NASPO ValuePoint is a cooperative purchasing program facilitating public procurement solicitations and agreements using a lead-state model. The program provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states and the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers the highest valued, reliable and competitively sourced contracts, offering public entities outstanding pricing.

ITES-SW2 is a firm-fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract vehicle for commercial off-the-shelf software products and related services and hardware. The contract has no fees and ordering is open to all Army, DoD and Federal agencies and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis.

“With cyberattacks increasing and many cyber positions across the Government and private sector remaining unfilled, OffSec is dedicated to building a skilled workforce to enhance U.S. security,” said Kevin Hutchison, Head of Global Sales at OffSec. “Our inclusion in Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint and ITES-SW2 contracts underscores our commitment to delivering top cyber talent and teams to Public Sector agencies. Through our innovative platform featuring tailored learning paths, we enable organizations to fortify and elevate their overall security posture.”

OffSec’s comprehensive training and education solutions tailored for Government agencies equip security professionals with the essential skills necessary for today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape. These solutions empower organizations by preparing cybersecurity teams to identify and address vulnerabilities before they become exploitable, ensuring a rapid response to potential cyberattacks. The trainings and resources are accessible online and include hands-on simulations and labs. OffSec also helps organizations comply with the objectives outlined in the National Cybersecurity Strategy through the OffSec Learning Library, which features thousands of hours of content, videos, exercises and more.

“Carahsoft is excited to announce the availability of OffSec’s virtual cyberskills training programs to NASPO members, the DoD and all Federal agencies,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “OffSec’s addition to these contracts marks a significant advancement in our partnership as we continue collaborating with our reseller partners to ensure the Public Sector is equipped to counter increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”

OffSec’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or OffSec@carahsoft.com; or view this on-demand webinar, “Innovations in Cybersecurity Training for the Public Sector,” co-hosted by OffSec.

About OffSec

OffSec is the leading provider of continuous professional and workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity practitioners. OffSec's distinct pedagogy and practical, hands-on learning help organizations fill the infosec talent gap by training their teams on today’s most critical skills. With the OffSec Learning Library featuring 7,000 hours of content, including over 1,800 videos, and 4,200+ labs. OffSec demonstrates its commitment to empowering individuals and organizations to fight cyber threats with indispensable cybersecurity skills and resources. OffSec also funds and maintains Kali Linux, the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments. For more information, visit offsec.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, HR and Training Technology, MultiCloud, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, DevSecOps and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

