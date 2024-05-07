Five LBMC Leaders Named 2024 Nashville Post In Charge

Nashville, Tenn., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a top accounting and business consulting firm in the nation, is pleased to announce that five of its top executives have been named to the Nashville Post In Charge list for 2024. The annual list recognizes leaders across various sectors who are considered key players and decision-makers within their fields, making significant impacts in their profession and contributing to the growth and success of the Nashville region. Four of the firm’s executives were recognized in the Nashville Post In Charge Finance category, and one leader was named to the Management Consulting list.

Nashville Post In Charge - Finance

Jim Meade is CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC, PC. A seasoned veteran of the firm with more than 25 years of diverse accounting and auditing experience, Meade served as leader of the firm’s technology industry segment, and served as a shareholder in the firm’s audit and assurance practice, prior to taking on the CEO role earlier this year.

Paul Demastus is Chairman of the Board of LBMC, PC and an Audit Shareholder with more than 30 years of experience. His expertise includes providing attest and risk-based audit services for public and private companies of various sizes and complexities.

Greg Herman is Managing Partner of LBMC Investment Advisors, LLC,* a Registered Investment Advisory firm with $1,900,000,000 in Assets Under Management. Herman joined LBMC in 1999 to lead the firm’s expansion into providing coordinated tax and investment advice to clients.

Lisa Nix is Shareholder and Practice Leader of LBMC’s Transaction Advisory Services division. Nix has more than 25 years of experience in public accounting and health care and has been instrumental in leading M&A transaction services teams for both strategic and financial buyers.

Nashville Post In Charge – Management Consulting

Mark Burnette is Advisory Services Practice Leader and Chief Growth Officer of LBMC. Burnette has more than 25 years of experience providing cybersecurity and business risk and consulting services expertise to companies across diverse industries.

“We are honored to be named to the Nashville Post In Charge list, a tribute to leaders from across LBMC's various sectors. This recognition highlights the dedication of our team to excellence and our continued commitment to our clients. It also highlights our ongoing efforts to innovate and maintain a leadership role in the financial services and consulting fields. As we continue expanding and enhancing our offerings, our main goal remains clear: to empower our teams and foster growth in the Nashville region and beyond,” said CEO Jim Meade.

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2024 USA Today Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, and an Accounting Today Top Firm in the Nation serving approximately 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and private equity space. LBMC has more than 900 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina. A four-time national certified Great Place to Work, LBMC was also named a 2023 Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, cybersecurity, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615.377.4600. LBMC is growing, and job opportunities can be found on our careers page.

About LBMC Investment Advisors

LBMC Investment Advisors, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, is a $1.9 Billion in Assets Under Management Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Tennessee with the mission of providing financial peace of mind for clients. Founded 25 years ago, LBMC Investment Advisors is a CNBC designated top 25 fee-only wealth management firm and member of the LBMC Family of Companies. Today, LBMC Investment Advisors serves more than 490 clients and is growing at a rapid clip working with clients in the areas of investment strategy development, asset allocation planning, integrations of investments with tax planning, and portfolio analysis. For more information, visit our website.

*Advisory services offered through LBMC Investment Advisors, LLC., an Investment Adviser registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. This rating should not be construed as an endorsement of LBMCIA or by any client, nor are they representative of one client’s evaluation. No fee was paid for consideration of this ranking/award.

