Hey Boo Boo! Three New Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Locations are Opening this Summer

Jellystone Park locations are renowned for their attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations.

Families will soon be able to dive into all that Jellystone Park has to offer at these new locations:

Zion, Utah – The state’s first Jellystone Park location, set to open this summer, will feature a huge water zone with multiple water slides, a lazy river, two pools and hot tubs. Luxury cabins, spacious RV sites, and a full schedule of activities will make the Camp-Resort near Sand Hollow State Park and Zion National Park a new family favorite.

Cochran, Georgia – Less than an hour south of Macon, this picturesque Jellystone Park location is set among tall trees and boasts a lake and pool, comfortable cabins, and shaded RV sites. Family activities, interactions with the Yogi Bear character, trails, wi-fi and a dog park make for fun family vacations in a relaxing outdoor environment.

Watts Bar Lake, Tennessee – Scheduled to open late this summer, the Jellystone Park location south of Knoxville will offer two pools, a large splash pad with two water slides and an outdoor movie theater. Families will enjoy interacting with the Yogi Bear characters, wagon rides, laser tag, gem mining, arts and crafts, and themed weekends. Luxury glamping cabins and premium RV sites are set among the hills and woods overlooking the lake.

Along with new locations, families will also enjoy thrilling new attractions, such as floating trampolines and snowless tubing slides, and cool new lodging options, including luxury vacation homes, safari tents and rustic grain bins at existing Jellystone Park locations. New high-energy activities range from a slime weekend to pet parades. Attractions, accommodations and activities vary by location.

Thrilling New Attractions

Indiana

Plymouth: New attractions at this location include a water trampoline with a runway and slide which the park hopes to open by Memorial Day.

Massachusetts

Carver: Midway through last season this location added a new multilevel play structure with two long water slides, two kiddie water slides, water blasters, water cannons, and a massive hydrostorm bucket that periodically dumps 750 gallons of water on anyone standing beneath it! The location also has an activity pool with water basketball and water volleyball. This year will be the first for guests to enjoy these new attractions throughout the season. This park has also recently added a pizza kitchen and a new Ranger Station, which houses the camp store.

Michigan

Frankenmuth: This location is installing a new playground.

Grayling: A new RC car track and mini jeep rentals are expected to open Memorial Day weekend at this location. Other new amenities being added for this year include a foam machine for foam parties and a dog park.

Petoskey: This location is adding a jumping pad and a foam machine and fog/bubble machine.

New Hampshire

Glen Ellis: This location is adding a toddler playground. An outdoor gym was installed last year.

New York

Binghamton: This location is adding an indoor gellyball arena that will be used for games of galactic ball. The arena will feature an arcade and a themed store with a food and drink area.

Jamestown: Several new attractions and amenities are being installed at this location including a miniature golf course, a snowless tubing slide, and a pizza food truck. Four EV charging stations have also been installed.

North Carolina

Asheboro: This location is opening a huge “Bears Den,” in which guests will be able to have cookies and story time with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, and Cindy Bear. The location is also starting construction on a new playground with slides, bridges, and cargo net climbing elements.

Bostic: A disc golf course is being added to this location.

Tabor City: A bike pump track is scheduled to open this spring at this location. Shade structures are also being installed at the Aquaplay and outdoor pool areas.

Ohio

Columbus North: This will be the first entire season in which guests are able to enjoy this location’s new resort-style swimming pool which opened last August. This park also plans to have a full-service food truck on site beginning Memorial Day weekend.

Nova: This location is installing two new pickleball courts which should open by May. A food trailer is also opening this year.

Uniontown: This location is busy installing a full-scale water play area for dogs that will include an agility course and room to play with fire hydrants, tennis balls, and dog bowls with water that shoots out of them. The new dog water zone is expected to open in early June.

Pennsylvania

Harrisville: This location is installing an entirely new water zone that will feature a swimming pool, a splashground, water slides for children and adults, water blasters, and a 750-gallon hydrostorm bucket.

Mill Run: This location is installing a new miniature golf course, an RC track, and a new jump pillow.

Texas

Burleson: This location recently installed several new jumping pillows as well as several other inflatable attractions. Also new are The Barn activities center and another venue, called The Loft, that is available for weddings and corporate events.

Tyler: This is the first full year in which guests can enjoy all of the new attractions that were completed last year, including an expanded 130,000-gallon, mega water zone which features a multilevel water play structure with water slides and interactive play features, a family pool, and a family spa tub. Also, a new restaurant opened next to the pool area that offers hamburgers, chicken, pizza, ice cream, and snacks.

Wichita Falls: This will be the first full year in which guests are able to enjoy the park’s new 7,500-square-foot water playground which was installed in September. The water playground includes two big slides, two kiddie slides, water blasters, and a giant hydrostorm bucket.

Canada

Niagara Falls, Ontario: This Canadian location is building a new multilevel water playground with fountains, water slides, a giant water-dumping bucket, and a splash pad area. The new water area is expected to open by late June. The park is also constructing a new children’s playground area with a rubberized surface and a new jumping pillow.

Cool New Ways to Stay

Massachusetts

Carver: This location has installed eight glamping pods this year. Each pod can accommodate up to four guests and features a full-sized bed, a twin bed, a futon, and a mini refrigerator. Guests can step outside and enjoy a picnic table and fire ring and comfort stations are just a short walk away.

Ohio

Columbus North: Eight lakefront cabins which are expected to be available in time for Memorial Day weekend are being added at this location. Last year, this park opened 30 new log cabins which sleep six to eight guests. This location also converted five of its campsites to “Bark and Roll” sites which have private fenced-in areas for pets at each site.

Nova: This location is adding new cabins this year as well as 10 new glamping units with beds, bathrooms, kitchenettes, and air-conditioning and heating.

Texas

Burleson: Three new grain bin cabins are being added this year. Each of these cabins is built from a converted grain bin which gives them a distinctive, rustic charm. With sleeping space for up to six people, these cabins are perfect for families. Each cabin is a two-story structure with a spiral staircase leading up to the second story, which features a half bath and two cozy bunk beds. The downstairs area of the cabin features a full kitchen with plenty of room for preparing meals.

Kerrville: This location has installed two Ranger Retreats, each of which can accommodate up to 15 people.

Virginia

Natural Bridge Station, Virginia: This location has added six safari tents and a Ranger Retreat that can accommodate 10 or more people.

Canada

Kingston, Nova Scotia: This location has added two new trailer rentals.

Fun New Activities

California

Lodi: New weekend themes at this location include a “Great Outdoors” weekend April 12-14 with flower planting activities and a petting zoo. “Wild West” weekends are planned for the weekends of April 19-21 and 26-28 with lasso competitions, balloon stampedes, and weekend hoedowns. This park will also celebrate Cinco de Mayo the weekend of May 3-5 with live music and a salsa eating contest.

Georgia

Bremen: This location will have a “Holiday Medley Mix-up” the weekend of August 16-18 in which Easter, Halloween, and Christmas will all be celebrated on the same weekend. Activities will include an Easter Hunt with candy-filled eggs, trick-or-treating in your ugliest Christmas sweater, and campsite decorating with holiday-themed decorations of your choice.

Illinois

New Douglas: This location will have a “Furry Friend Fiesta Weekend” May 31-June 2. Activities will include pet charades, an animal calling contest to see who can make the best animal sounds, a popsicle stick dog craft with Boo Boo, pet lick painting in which pets can make their own painting, and some “pet only” water time.

Indiana

Plymouth: This location has several new themes, including a “Slime Your Life Weekend” June 7-9 when guests will be able to create fluffy slime as well as slime art. There will also be games that allow children to slime themselves and their families. An “All Things Messy Weekend” is set for Aug. 16-18 with chocolate pudding art, a human sundae competition, and a pie-in-the-face game. No child will walk away clean! A “Throwback Weekend” is scheduled for Aug. 23-25 with a “Wacky Tacky Prom” and adult arm wrestling contests.

Kentucky

Cave City: This location has several new themes, including a “Wizards and Wonders” weekend April 12-14 with wand making; broomstick sucker making; a costume contest with prizes for best overall, most original, and most magical; wizard tattoos with Boo Boo; glow-in-the-dark gellyball; a game of pin the hat on the wizard; and a glow stick party. A “Super Safari” weekend is scheduled for April 19-21 with monkey craft painting, a tiger handprint craft, an animal cracker stacking game, animal freeze tag, goldfish racing, and a game of animal trivia. A local petting zoo will also bring animals to the location.

Maine

North Monmouth: New themes at this location include a Great Outdoors weekend May 15-17 in which guests will be invited to wake up the bears, plant flowers, and enjoy a petting zoo. Another new theme is scheduled for Aug. 16-22 when the park will have a “Peace, Love and Boo Boo” week. Guests will celebrate Boo Boo’s birthday, participate in a 70s-style tie dye competition, and show off their dance skills in a disco dance party.

Maryland

Williamsport: This location will have its first ever “Winter Wonderland Weekend” Nov. 29-Dec. 1 with a holiday market, a foam party, and a hot cocoa bar.

Michigan

Frankenmuth: New weekend themes at this location include a “Bugged Out Weekend” April 26-28. Activities include bug-themed crafts and games with Yogi Bear and friends. Kids will also create bird feeders as a craft activity and join a compass scavenger hunt. A “Bubbles and Balloon Bash with Boo Boo” is set for June 28-30 with activities including bubble time with Boo Boo, balloon waddle races, balloon twisting, and an afternoon foam party.

Grayling: This location will have a “Puppy Paw-ty and S’mores Sweet Treats Weekend” April 26-28 with a puppy parade as well as doggy fashion and talent shows. Other activities include gooey games, crafts, and marshmallow delights as well as s'mores with a bear, a s'more building contest, and a s'more relay.

Mississippi

Pelahatchie: New themes at this location include a “Glow Big or Go Home” weekend May 17-19. Activities include glow rides, glow pool parties, and glow games. Guests are encouraged to decorate their campsite with things that glow to win a free night’s stay!

New York

Mexico: This location will have a “Retro Rewind Weekend” June 21-23 with tie dye t-shirts, a decades-themed costume contest, and a retro dance party. Guests who come to the park in restored vintage campers will also receive a 15% discount on their weekend stay.

North Carolina

Asheboro: This location will have a “Bears and Bikes” weekend Sept. 7 with timed races on the park’s new Bunny Hop Pump Track.

Tabor City: New themes at this location include a “My Pet and Me” weekend May 31-June 2 with games for guests’ pets as well as a pet look-alike contest. A “Go for the Gold Week” is scheduled for July 29-Aug. 4 with a week’s worth of games and competitions with gold, silver, and bronze medals awarded after each competition. Some games will be traditional such as basketball while others will have entertaining twists such as silly swimming contests. Families will also have the chance to compete against other families in friendly competitions. A “Let’s Glow Week” will take place Aug. 5-11 with dress up contests and crafts, glow-in-the-dark “hey” wagon rides, silent disco dance parties, pool parties, basketball, and Z-tag.

Ohio

Mt. Gilead: New themes at this location include a “Mad Science Weekend” May 3-5 with activities that include science-themed crafts and projects such as creating chemical reactions and launching rockets into the sky. The week of June 3-9 will have a theme of “Neon Nights and Tie Dye Delights.” Activities will include an evening glow parade, a late-night glow swim, a color run, and tie dye activities.

Texas

Fredericksburg: New themes at this location include “Around the World in a Weekend” June 28-30. Guests will receive a passport and earn stamps for visiting all seven continents with themed activities specific to certain countries. Guests will learn new games from Ghana and Chile as well as traditional arts and crafts from North America, Tahiti, and Japan. There will also be character appearances and movies.

