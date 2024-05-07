Eclectic array of Porsche cars led by the all-electric Macan celebrate fashion’s big night in New York City

New York / Atlanta, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Along with the new all-electric Macan, the rally featured several standout vehicles from the magnificent Ingram Family collection, including a striking Viola Purple Metallic 2024 911 Dakar, a stunning 2023 GT3 RS, a 2019 911 Speedster in an historic Porsche purple known as Vesuvio, a sleek 2015 918 Spyder, and a classic 1978 911 Safari dipped in lilac.

The rally kicked off from Manhattan Motorcars on 50th St, then proceeded to make its way past iconic landmarks like Rockefeller Center on 5th Ave, and down colorful lanes like Christopher Street, before concluding its journey in front of Soho House on 9th Ave.

A full gallery of high resolution images is available on the Porsche US Newsroom.

More details on the new Macan’s role as the official electric vehicle of fashion’s biggest night out can be found here: Keep reading.

