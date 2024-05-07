Calian Renews $10M Contract for Military Training with Canadian Defence Academy and Military Personnel Generation Group

OTTAWA, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions has renewed a contract worth $10M to provide military training support services for the Canadian Defence Academy (CDA) and Military Personnel Generation Group (MPG).



Calian will deliver comprehensive academic and developmental support, clerical support, training support, instructional support, and courseware development in relation to Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) training courses provided through the CDA and MPG. Work will bolster critical training programs across Canada, elevating operational readiness when the CAF cannot afford to fail.

“We are excited and honored to continue our partnership with CDA and MPG in supporting the women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces,” says Kevin Ford, CEO, Calian. “Calian continues to invest in people and leading-edge technology that make us the ideal military training partner in Canada and worldwide.”

Calian has been providing services to MPG since 2010 under three consecutive contracts, and has delivered sophisticated training solutions for the CAF for over 25 years. Calian will drive training initiatives through design, delivery and administration, including development of cutting-edge eLearning programs. The company will draw on their depth of experience to provide unwavering support, allowing CDA and MPG to meet and surpass training goals.

“Delivering outstanding military education and training is in our DNA. We are effective in that mission because our team is made up of highly-experienced professionals” says Jay Ballard, VP, Learning Defence. “Our significant experience working alongside MPG and CDA allows us to offer custom training initiatives that are tailor-made to their unique requirements.”

As a global military training and simulation leader, Calian uses an innovative blend of technology solutions, training and simulation, and the experience and expertise of the entire team to design, develop and deliver training to meet any objective. For more on Calian as the training partner of choice, visit Calian Defence.

About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex challenges. That’s Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

pr@calian.com

613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

____________________

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.