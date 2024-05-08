Changes in the management of group subsidiaries in Latvia

Mr. Mikus Freimanis, Member of the Management Board of SIA Merks Mājas, Latvian real estate development company belonging to the AS Merko Ehitus group, has announced about his decision to leave the company. Mr. Mikus Freimanis' term as a Member of the Board of SIA Merks Mājas will end on 22 July 2024.

Mr. Mikus Freimanis has worked in different positions in Merko Ehitus group since 2019 and the group is grateful for his contribution to the business development of SIA Merks Mājas.

Egija Smila, country head of the group's Latvian subsidiaries, was appointed as a member of the board of SIA Merks Mājas, with the term of authority beginning on May 15, 2024.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee