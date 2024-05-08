Unveiling the Potential: Beta-Glucan Market Trends and Future Insights

Chicago, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta-glucan is a type of soluble fiber found naturally in foods like oats, barley, mushrooms, and certain yeasts. It is a polysaccharide composed of glucose molecules linked together in a specific way. Beta-glucans have gained attention for their potential health benefits, particularly in supporting immune function and promoting heart health.

Here's how the Beta-glucan market relates to the food and beverage industry:

Driver of Growth:

Consumer Demand for Functional Foods: People are increasingly seeking out foods enriched with ingredients that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Beta-glucan's potential to boost immunity, lower cholesterol, and reduce inflammation aligns with this trend.

Rising Health Consciousness: The COVID-19 pandemic heightened awareness of preventative healthcare, leading consumers to prioritize healthier food choices. Beta-glucan caters to this by potentially strengthening the immune system.

Applications in Food and Beverages:

Functional Food Ingredients: Beta-glucan is incorporated into various food products like yogurt, cereals, bakery items, and beverage products to enhance their health appeal.

Natural and Plant-Based Trend: Beta-glucan aligns with the growing preference for natural and plant-based ingredients. It can be sourced from oats, barley, mushrooms, and yeast, fitting the demand for non-synthetic components.

Challenges:

Price Fluctuations: The cost of raw materials like oats and barley can fluctuate, impacting the overall price of beta-glucan ingredients for food and beverage companies.

Overall, the beta-glucan market thrives on the growing demand for functional foods and health-conscious consumers. As a natural ingredient with potential health benefits, beta-glucan is expected to see continued growth within the food and beverage industry.

Application of Beta-Glucan in Dietary Supplement Segment

Beta-glucan is a soluble fiber found in the cell walls of bacteria, fungi, yeast, and some plants like oats and barley. It has gained significant traction in the dietary supplement industry due to its potential health benefits, particularly for heart health and immune function.

Here's a closer look at the applications of Beta-Glucan in dietary supplements:

Immune Support: Beta-glucan is believed to stimulate the immune system by activating certain immune cells, such as macrophages and natural killer cells. These cells help defend the body against pathogens like bacteria and viruses.





Heart Health: Oat-derived beta-glucan has been shown to lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol levels and may also help reduce the risk of heart disease. The FDA has approved a health claim for oat beta-glucan stating that it may reduce the risk of heart disease when consumed as part of a low-fat diet.





Other Potential Benefits: There is ongoing research on the potential benefits of beta-glucan for other health conditions, such as blood sugar control, wound healing, and even certain types of cancer. However, more research is needed to confirm these benefits.





There is ongoing research on the potential benefits of beta-glucan for other health conditions, such as blood sugar control, wound healing, and even certain types of cancer. However, more research is needed to confirm these benefits. Dosage and Side Effects: Beta-glucan is generally considered safe for most healthy adults. The recommended dosage can vary depending on the form and source of beta-glucan. It is always best to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new dietary supplement, including beta-glucan.

Regional Analysis:

The North American beta-glucan market is driven by its extensive use in various products and their associated health benefits. Key players in this market segment in North America include Merck (US) and Lesaffre (US). Advancements in technology have expanded the applications of beta-glucan in the food & beverage industry, where it is utilized as thickening agents, fat substitutes, dietary fiber, and hypocholesterolemic agents, thereby fostering growth in the region.

In the US, consumer preferences are shifting towards low-calorie and low-fat food options due to increased calorie-consciousness. The rising incidence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases has fueled demand for natural and low-calorie ingredient-based food products. Data from the Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2021-2022) indicates that the adult obesity rate has surged to 42.4% in 2020-2021.

The rise in incidences of obesity, heart diseases, diabetes, and other health issues has led to a surge in demand for healthy ingredient-based products manufactured. Consumers in North America are gradually becoming aware of the health benefits of oat beta-glucan and its significance in enhancing body immunity. This, in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the beta-glucan market in this region. The growth of the food industry and the increase in the usage of healthy food ingredients and additives in Canada and Mexico have contributed to the growth of the beta-glucan market in North America. Food manufacturers are therefore concentrating on different applications of beta-glucan products.

Key Market Players

Key Market Players in this include Tate & Lyle PLC (London), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), DSM Firmenich (Switzerland), Merck (US), Kemin Industries (US), Alltech (US), AngelYeast Co., Ltd (China), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Leiber (Germany), Lesaffre (France) Associated British Foods Plc (UK), Biorigin (Brazil), Ceapro Inc. (Canada), Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd. (US), Alltech (US), Garuda International Inc. (US), and Leiber (Germany).

Other players include VW-Ingredients (Netherlands), Super Beta Glucan (US), GlycaNova AS (Norway), NutriScience Innovations, LLC (US), Algalíf Iceland hf. (Iceland), ABAC R&D (Switzerland), Natural Biologics (New Zealand), BENEO (Germany), L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd. (China).

