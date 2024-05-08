Resolutions of the annual general meeting

The annual general meeting of shareholders of AS Merko Ehitus, held on 8 May 2024, adopted the resolutions on the announced agenda items as set out below:

1. Approval of the annual report of the year 2023

It was decided to approve the annual report of AS Merko Ehitus for the financial year 2023.

2. Decision on distribution of profits

It was decided to:

(i) approve the net profit for the financial year 2023 as 46,048,325 euros;

(ii) pay a total of 23,010,000 euros as dividends from net profit of previous periods, which is 1.30 euro per share;

- shareholders entered into the share register of AS Merko Ehitus as of the close of the business of the settlement system on 10 June 2024 will be entitled to dividends;

- respectively, the date of the change of the rights attached to the shares (ex-date) is set to 7 June 2024; from that date onwards, the person acquiring the shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2023;

- dividends will be paid to shareholders on 21 June 2024 by transferring the respective amount to a current account linked to the shareholder's securities account;

(iii) leave the rest of the net profit undistributed.

Ivo Volkov

Chairman of the Management Board

AS Merko Ehitus

Phone: +372 650 1250

e-mail: ivo.volkov@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2023, the group employed 635 people, and the group’s revenue for 2023 was EUR 466 million.

