The Tennessee Valley Authority Hosts Online Auction for 2011 Grove GMK-5275 Crane

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is currently hosting an online auction for a 2011 GovDeals, the leading marketplace for government agencies to sell vehicles and other surplus assets. The auction is live now and closes on May 20 at 4:03 p.m. ET. Grove GMK-5275 crane on GovDeals, the leading marketplace for government agencies to sell vehicles and other surplus assets. The auction is live now and closes on May 20 at 4:03 p.m. ET.



The crane is in fully operational working condition with 9,707 hours on it. Prospective bidders may schedule an inspection of the crane prior to bidding by contacting TVA directly. Contact information for a TVA representative is available directly on the auction page.

“The online marketplace offered by GovDeals opens up this opportunity to a greater number of bidders and dramatically increases our chances of selling niche surplus items like this crane,” said TVA Spokesperson Anna-Hayes Bruce. “Our office serves 10 million people across Tennessee, and with no taxpayer funding, the proceeds generated from surplus sales like this provide real support to our budget.”

TVA reserves the right to reject all bids in this auction. Following the auction, TVA must receive payment before the item is removed. The winning bidder must then arrange removal with TVA directly prior to it taking place.

To bid on the crane, interested parties must first create a free bidder account on GovDeals. New bidder registrations can be completed at govdeals.com/register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.