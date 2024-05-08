Onetag continues 2024 expansion with strategic new hires

NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cookieless AI-powered programmatic curation platform, Onetag , today announces the appointment of Christian Baer as VP, Sales Supply, alongside key global and UK hires, as it continues to lead the charge in smart programmatic technology that identifies the best quality placements in the open internet.



Christian - who joins Onetag as a seasoned digital advertising specialist with 14 years’ experience in publisher development and relations - will spearhead the management of the company's publisher partnerships across the US and LATAM. One of his primary objectives will be to forge alliances with tier-one brand publishers to leverage Onetag’s carefully curated premium marketplace, encompassing display, video/CTV, and native advertising.

Meanwhile, Salvo Nicotra joins Onetag as global Chief Innovation Officer. Salvo will play a key role in supporting Onetag’s growth by accelerating the company’s innovation roadmap. In his previous role at Neodata, Salvo built Italy's first DMP and ad server technology platform.

In the UK, Onetag welcomes Mabroor Ahmad as Sales Director, Supply. At Onetag, his role will focus on developing supply partners across EMEA. Mabroor has previously led teams at Mindshare Worldwide, Rocket Fuel Inc., EMX Digital, and LoopMe.

Filippo Gramigna, Chief Operating Officer at Onetag, says: “We’re continuing to set the industry standard for programmatic advertising curation, solving real business problems for our customers with AI-driven placement level technology to improve media quality and efficiency. This year we’ve gone from strength to strength with two significant series of hires so far.”

Onetag consistently delivers strong performance for buyers, publishers, and partners who benefit from its unique intelligent placement level optimization technology. Today, Onetag’s unique curation platform solution is leveraged by publishers and advertisers across the globe.

