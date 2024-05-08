New York, USA, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market to Accelerate Substantially by 2030, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies - Invacare Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NIDEK MEDICAL INDIA, Inogen, OxyGo, Precision Medical

The medical oxygen cylinders market is anticipated to grow in the future owing to rising cases of respiratory ailments like COVID-19, pneumonia, asthma, and COPD, alongside a growing elderly population, increased hospitalizations and surgeries, and advancements in cylinder safety, portability, and usability through new product innovations.

DelveInsight’s Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading medical oxygen cylinders companies’ market shares, challenges, medical oxygen cylinders market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market medical oxygen cylinders companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global medical oxygen cylinders market during the forecast period.

Notable medical oxygen cylinders companies such as Invacare Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medical Depot, Inc., NIDEK MEDICAL INDIA, Inogen Inc., Caire Inc., O2 Concepts LLC, OxyGo, LLC, Precision Medical Inc., Linde plc, Chart Industries, GCE Group, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Airgas Inc., Messer SE & Co. KGaA, AirSep Corporation, Air Liquide, B.N.O.S Meditech Ltd., Catalina Cylinders, Desco Medical India, and several others, are currently operating in the medical oxygen cylinders market.

and several others, are currently operating in the medical oxygen cylinders market. In December 2022, French company Air Liquide opened its new oxygen plant and cylinder filling station in India with its new oxygen plant-air separation unit (ASU) and cylinder filling station (CFS) in Maharashtra, having a production capacity of 70 tonnes per day and filling 3,000 cylinders per day. The plant supported small and medium-sized customers of liquid and packaged gases, including healthcare facilities and other industries in the region.

opened its new oxygen plant and cylinder filling station in India with its new oxygen plant-air separation unit (ASU) and cylinder filling station (CFS) in Maharashtra, having a production capacity of 70 tonnes per day and filling 3,000 cylinders per day. The plant supported small and medium-sized customers of liquid and packaged gases, including healthcare facilities and other industries in the region. In June 2021, the government of India launched 'Project O2 for India' to step up the production of medical oxygen to meet the potential increase in demand due to further waves of the pandemic. It is an initiative of the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, which aims to help stakeholders work to augment the country's ability to meet the rise in demand for medical oxygen.

the government of India launched 'Project O2 for India' to step up the production of medical oxygen to meet the potential increase in demand due to further waves of the pandemic. It is an initiative of the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, which aims to help stakeholders work to augment the country's ability to meet the rise in demand for medical oxygen. In October 2020, Luxfer Gas Cylinders launched its first Non-Limited Life (NLL) medical cylinders to support the healthcare industry. The new cylinders from Luxfer helped patients affected by conditions making breathing difficult, including coronavirus but also Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), which affects 65 million people globally and results in over 3 million deaths worldwide each year.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the medical oxygen cylinders market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market Report

Medical Oxygen Cylinders Overview

Medical oxygen cylinders are essential life-saving devices used to store and transport oxygen for patients who require supplemental oxygen therapy. These cylinders are typically made of aluminum or steel and come in various sizes to accommodate different oxygen requirements and usage environments. Rigorous safety standards govern their design and manufacturing processes to ensure the purity and integrity of the oxygen they contain. Medical professionals rely on these cylinders in hospitals, clinics, ambulances, and home care settings to administer oxygen therapy to patients suffering from respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and pneumonia, as well as those recovering from surgeries or experiencing oxygen deficiency due to other medical conditions.

The efficient management and maintenance of medical oxygen cylinders are crucial for ensuring continuous and reliable oxygen supply to patients in need. Healthcare facilities and providers adhere to strict protocols for handling, storing, and refilling these cylinders to prevent contamination and ensure their safety and effectiveness. Regular inspections, testing, and maintenance procedures are conducted to monitor the condition of the cylinders and detect any potential issues promptly. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of portable oxygen concentrators as alternatives to traditional cylinders, offering greater mobility and convenience for patients requiring oxygen therapy outside of clinical settings.





Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market Insights

In 2023, North America dominated the global medical oxygen cylinders market, primarily due to several factors. These include a sizable patient population dealing with conditions like cancer and other ailments, a surge in respiratory diseases such as COVID-19 and pneumonia, a robust environment for product development and launches, and the established presence of key industry players in the region.

The widespread utilization of medical oxygen cylinders, particularly in the United States during surgical interventions for patients with chronic illnesses, notably supports the growth of the market in North America. The increasing incidence of various cancers necessitating surgical procedures often requires oxygen therapy. For example, statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that thousands of individuals are diagnosed with bladder and colorectal cancer annually in the United States, leading to surgical interventions where oxygen is vital for patient care.

Furthermore, the escalating prevalence of respiratory ailments contributes significantly to the demand for medical oxygen cylinders. For instance, in 2020, there were approximately 1.5 million emergency department visits in the United States due to pneumonia, underscoring the ongoing need for oxygen therapy.

Additionally, the strong presence of key market players like Invacare Corporation, CAIRE Inc., and Inogen Inc. further bolster the medical oxygen cylinders market in North America, driving the demand for medical oxygen cylinders in the region.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the medical oxygen cylinders market, get a snapshot of the Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market Outlook

Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market Dynamics

The medical oxygen cylinders market dynamics have witnessed significant shifts driven by various factors. With the global healthcare infrastructure constantly evolving, the demand for medical oxygen cylinders has surged, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased prevalence of respiratory diseases, along with the rising geriatric population worldwide, has further fueled this demand. Additionally, technological advancements in the design and manufacturing of oxygen cylinders have contributed to medical oxygen cylinders market growth, facilitating enhanced portability, safety, and efficiency.

Moreover, regulatory changes and standards play a crucial role in shaping the medical oxygen cylinders market dynamics. Compliance with stringent safety regulations and quality standards is imperative for manufacturers to ensure the reliability and efficacy of their products. Furthermore, the emergence of innovative delivery systems, such as portable oxygen concentrators and liquid oxygen systems, has introduced new avenues for medical oxygen cylinder market expansion, catering to diverse healthcare settings and patient needs. These developments underscore the dynamic nature of the medical oxygen cylinders market, characterized by continual innovation and adaptation to evolving healthcare requirements.

Furthermore, medical oxygen cylinders market dynamics are influenced by economic factors, including healthcare spending, reimbursement policies, and government initiatives. Investments in healthcare infrastructure and initiatives to improve access to medical oxygen in developing regions are driving market growth. Additionally, strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions among key players are reshaping the competitive landscape, fostering product innovation and medical oxygen cylinders market consolidation. Overall, the medical oxygen cylinders market is poised for steady growth, driven by ongoing technological advancements, regulatory developments, and the increasing prevalence of respiratory ailments globally.

Get a sneak peek at the medical oxygen cylinders market dynamics @ Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Key Medical Oxygen Cylinders Companies Invacare Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medical Depot, Inc., NIDEK MEDICAL INDIA, Inogen Inc., Caire Inc., O2 Concepts LLC, OxyGo, LLC, Precision Medical Inc., Linde plc, Chart Industries, GCE Group, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Airgas Inc., Messer SE & Co. KGaA, AirSep Corporation, Air Liquide, B.N.O.S Meditech Ltd., Catalina Cylinders, Desco Medical India, among others

Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market Assessment

Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market Segmentation Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market Segmentation By Product Type: Fixed and Portable Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market Segmentation By Technology: Pulse Flow and Continuous Flow Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market Segmentation By Application: Home-care Settings and Non-Home-care Settings Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the medical oxygen cylinders market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Medical Oxygen Cylinders Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market Layout 7 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 8 Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market Company and Product Profiles 9 Project Approach 10 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the medical oxygen cylinders market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market Trends

Related Reports

Oxygen Conserving Devices Market

Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oxygen conserving devices companies including Air Liquide Medical Systems, GCE Group, Kröber Medizintechnik GmbH, HERSILL, Precision Medical, Inc., Medline Industries, LP., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Drive DeVilbiss International, Essex Industries Inc., medicap, Sunset Healthcare Solutions, among others.

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key medical oxygen concentrators companies, including Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Inogen, Inc., Nidek Medical, O2 Concepts, Teijin Limited, Supera Anesthesia Innovations, GCE Group, CAIRE, OxyGo, LLC, Precision Medical, Inc., Graham Field, Belluscura, Besco Medical Limited, OSI - Oxygen Solutions Inc, NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd, Yuwell (Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd.), Narang Medical Limited, Topson, among others.

Oxygen Conservers Market

Oxygen Conservers Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oxygen conservers companies, including Inogen Inc., GCE Group, Precision Medical, Inc., among others.

Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Market

Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oxygen & hyperbaric oxygen equipment companies, including Environmental Tectonics Corporation, Sechrist Industries, Inc., OxyHealth, LLC, Perry Baromedical, Hyperbaric SAC, Fink Engineering, HAUX-LIFE-SUPPORT GmbH, HearMEC Co., Ltd., IHC Hytech B.V., Gulf Coast Hyperbarics, Inc., Amron International, Inc., Khrunichev Medical Equipment Subsidiary, PCCI, INC. (Teyliom Group), Submarine Manufacturing & Products Limited, Tekna Hyperbaric Chamber, Hipertech Electronics Inc., Airox Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Biovision Healthcare (Abcam PLC), among others.

Oxygenators Market

Oxygenators Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oxygenators companies, including Chalice Medical Ltd., EUROSETS, Getinge AB., LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, Kewei Medical, Terumo Europe NV, Braile Biomédica, XENIOS AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, MC3 Cardiopulmonary, Gen World Medical Devices., MERA, Owgels, NIPRO Medical Corporation, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.