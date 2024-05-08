Golden Matrix Announces Participation in IPO Edge Fireside Chat

LAS VEGAS, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), a leading B2B and B2C gaming technology company utilizing proprietary technology and operating globally across 17 regulated markets, today announced that Brian Goodman, Chief Executive Officer, and Zoran Milosevic, Chief Executive Officer of MeridianBet, participated in an IPO Edge Fireside Chat.

During this morning’s live event, Mr. Goodman and Mr. Milosevic discussed:

How Golden Matrix and MeridianBet got to where they are today (their successes thus far and how the combined company plans on delivering long-term shareholder value);

Golden Matrix’s acquisition of MeridianBet and the newfound power of the combined entity;

The advantages of the combined company’s increased scale, differentiated product offerings and geographic diversity;

The benefits of a dual B2B and B2C model;

Future organic and inorganic growth opportunities;

Key differentiators (e.g. technology, market exposure, profitability);

And more.



A replay of today’s Fireside Chat event can be viewed here.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a leading B2B and B2C gaming technology company utilizing proprietary technology and operating globally across 17 regulated markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses branded gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The Company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. In 2024, Golden Matrix completed the acquisition of MeridianBet, a well-established and B2B and B2C sports betting and gaming platform operating and regulated in multiple markets in Europe, Africa and LatAm, providing the combined entity with additional international operations. For more information, please visit: https://goldenmatrix.com/company/.

