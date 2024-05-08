ONEflight Hosts Members at F1 Miami in Chairman's Suite and Rooftop, Featuring ONEflight Brand Ambassador Kevin O'Leary

MIAMI, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, a leader in the Private Jet Travel, proudly welcomed its members to the highly anticipated Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, treating them to an unparalleled experience from the exclusive vantage points of the Chairman's Garage Level Suite and Rooftop located in the Paddock Club. Notable attendees included ONEflight Brand Ambassador Kevin O'Leary, renowned entrepreneur, and television personality.



The three-day extravaganza, held from May 4th to May 6th at the Miami International Autodrome, showcased ultimate luxury and adrenaline as attendees witnessed the heart-pounding action of Formula 1 racing upfront and in person. With prime views and unparalleled hospitality, ONEflight members savored every moment of the electrifying event.

Among the highlights was the presence of Kevin O'Leary, whose partnership with ONEflight continues to exemplify a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. O'Leary's presence added an extra layer of excitement and sophistication to an already unforgettable experience for attendees.

Commenting on the event, Ferren Rajput, CEO of ONEflight International, expressed his enthusiasm: "We were thrilled to host our esteemed members at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, offering them an unrivaled experience that embodies the essence of luxury and excitement. This event exemplifies our dedication to providing unparalleled service and access to exclusive events for our valued members."

In a thrilling finale to the weekend, McLaren emerged victorious, claiming the top spot on the podium, and adding to the excitement and spirit of attendees.

About ONEflight International: ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through BAJit, its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking.

ONEflight firmly believes you don’t need to OWN; you just need to FLY.

