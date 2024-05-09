2024 3 months consolidated unaudited interim report

COMMENTARY FROM MANAGEMENT

Merko Ehitus revenue was EUR 81.2 million in Q1 2024, representing 7.2% growth compared to the same period a year ago. Net profit for the quarter was EUR 4.4 million. Merko delivered 59 apartments and 7 commercial units to buyers in 3 months this year.

According to the management of Merko Ehitus, the apartment market behaved as expected in the first quarter and Merko group figures for first sales reflected that and there is no basis for expecting results comparable to 2023 in real estate development. In the new and different market situation, Merko has successfully refocused its activities and been able to compensate the drop in volumes from residential development with construction service sales. Merko Ehitus net profit decreased, but the result was better than anticipated based on the changes in the proportion of our core business.

In Q1 2024, the group companies entered into new construction contracts worth EUR 10.5 million and the balance of secured order-book was EUR 419 million at quarter’s end. In the first three months of the year, construction service business area accounted for 83.7% of the group’s revenue. Private sector clients have grown somewhat more active on the construction services market, apparently accustomed to new building price levels, and are again contemplating expansion of their business. Contracts for defence facilities and energy infrastructure are active and hopefully the next Rail Baltica projects will come up for procurement soon. Merko’s secured order book is strong and in April, a noteworthy energy infrastructure contract in Latvia and a contract for additional work on the NATO training centre in Lithuania were added.

In Q1, Merko delivered 59 apartments and 7 commercial units to buyers, invested a total of EUR 11.6 million into development projects, and launched construction and sales of 112 new apartments in three new development projects: Õielehe in Jüri, the new phase of Erminurme in Tartu and Lucavsala in Riga. As of the end of Q1, the group companies had 450 apartments under construction, 9% of which were covered by preliminary sale contracts. The largest projects in progress were Uus-Veerenni, Noblessneri and Lahekalda in Tallinn, Erminurme in Tartu, Viesturdārzs, Mežpilsēta and Magnolijas in Riga and Vilnelės Skverai in Vilnius.

In Q1 of 2024, the largest sites under construction in Estonia were Hampton by Hilton and Hyatt hotel buildings, Arter Quarter, the logistics centre for TKM Group, barracks at the Defence Forces’ Ämari base, the Rail Baltica road viaducts in Harjumaa, a tram line between Old City Harbour and Rail Baltica Ülemiste passenger terminal, as well the first phase of Ülemiste terminal. Projects in Lithuania were wind farm infrastructure works in Kelme and Pagėgiai regions, and various buildings and infrastructure for NATO training centres.

OVERVIEW OF THE 3 MONTHS RESULTS

PROFITABILITY

2024 3 months’ pre-tax profit was EUR 5.2 million (3M 2023: EUR 6.1 million), which brought the pre-tax profit margin to 6.4% (3M 2023: 8.0%).

Net profit attributable to shareholders for 3 months 2024 was EUR 4.4 million (3M 2023: EUR 5.9 million) and 3 months net profit margin was 5.5% (3M 2023: 7.8%).

REVENUE

2024 3 months’ revenue was EUR 81.2 million (3M 2023: EUR 75.8 million). 3 months’ revenue increased by 7.2% compared to same period last year. The share of revenue earned outside Estonia in 3 months 2024 was 62.3% (3M 2023: 46.7%).

SECURED ORDER BOOK

As of 31 March 2024, the group’s secured order book was EUR 419.0 million (31 March 2023: EUR 412.2 million). In 3 months 2024, group companies signed contracts in the amount of EUR 10.5 million (3M 2023: EUR 170.3 million).

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

In 3 months 2024, the group sold a total of 59 apartments; in 3 months 2023, the group sold 145 apartments. The group earned a revenue of EUR 10.8 million from sale of own developed apartments in 3 months 2024 and EUR 19.4 million in 3 months 2023.

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the group had EUR 88.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity of EUR 216.6 million (50.8% of total assets). Comparable figures as of 31 March 2023 were EUR 14.3 million and EUR 190.1 million (50.0% of total assets), respectively. As of 31 March 2024, the group’s net debt was negative EUR 39.6 million (31 March 2023: EUR 72.8 million).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

unaudited

in thousand euros

2024

3 months 2023

3 months 2023

12 months Revenue 81,185 75,751 466,304 Cost of goods sold (72,301) (65,776) (401,267) Gross profit 8,884 9,975 65,037 Marketing expenses (1,068) (1,077) (4,312) General and administrative expenses (4,142) (3,965) (19,423) Other operating income 1,324 817 4,171 Other operating expenses (953) (62) (991) Operating profit 4,045 5,688 44,482 Finance income/costs 1,157 391 7,500 incl. finance income/costs from joint ventures 1,568 1,280 10,220 interest expense (655) (655) (2,697) foreign exchange gain (loss) (190) (210) (153) other financial income (expenses) 434 (24) 130 Profit before tax 5,202 6,079 51,982 Corporate income tax expense (818) (292) (6,081) Net profit for financial year 4,384 5,787 45,901 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 4,427 5,880 46,048 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest (43) (93) (147) Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement Currency translation differences of foreign entities 106 53 (41) Comprehensive income for the period 4,490 5,840 45,860 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 4,526 5,910 45,993 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest (36) (70) (133) Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR) 0.25 0.33 2.60

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

unaudited

in thousand euros

31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.12.2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 88,353 14,295 77,330 Trade and other receivables 58,929 54,206 68,754 Prepaid corporate income tax 6 89 2 Inventories 196,518 244,549 195,435 343,806 313,139 341,521 Non-current assets Investments in joint ventures 23,483 14,175 21,915 Other shares and securities 80 - 80 Other long-term loans and receivables 20,427 22,685 24,490 Deferred income tax assets 4,998 873 3,298 Investment property 16,740 11,460 16,823 Property, plant and equipment 16,093 17,287 16,613 Intangible assets 487 564 520 82,308 67,044 83,739 TOTAL ASSETS 426,114 380,183 425,260 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 12,909 59,753 19,673 Payables and prepayments 134,216 88,907 133,898 Income tax liability 6,335 1,290 4,260 Short-term provisions 10,551 8,973 10,451 164,011 158,923 168,282 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 35,882 27,347 35,142 Deferred income tax liability 4,489 2,327 4,441 Other long-term payables 5,342 2,054 5,495 45,713 31,728 45,078 TOTAL LIABILITIES 209,724 190,651 213,360 EQUITY Non-controlling interests (191) (565) (155) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 7,929 7,929 7,929 Statutory reserve capital 793 793 793 Currency translation differences (739) (753) (838) Retained earnings 208,598 182,128 204,171 216,581 190,097 212,055 TOTAL EQUITY 216,390 189,532 211,900 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 426,114 380,183 425,260

Interim report is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page ( group.merko.ee ).

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway.

