Federal Railroad Administration Orders Beam Global EV ARC™ Solar-Powered EV Charging Systems

SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, announced that the Federal Railroad Administration has ordered EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging systems to charge federal fleet vehicles at the Transportation Technology Center (TTC) in Pueblo, CO. The EV ARC™ systems were purchased through the General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Contract Number 47QMCA22A0004 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.



The solar-powered EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure products are off-grid, generate and store their own clean electricity, and are deployed with no electrical work, no construction and no utility bill, reducing the federal government’s costs through avoided construction, electrical upgrades, operational disruptions and ongoing utility bills. The systems can continue to charge EVs during blackouts and include the optional Emergency Power Panel that can provide vital electricity to first responders during disasters, emergencies and power outages.

“Railroad infrastructure is vast and by its nature often in locations where readily available utility connections are rare or hard to procure. This is another excellent example of the strength of our products in terms of their ability to solve big challenges in a scalable, robust and sustainable manner,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “As government entities at all levels continue to electrify their fleets, rapid deployment, renewable energy, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness are becoming increasingly key decision factors in the nationwide EV charging infrastructure build out.”

The federal fleet is comprised of approximately 657,500 vehicles. Executive Order 14057 with its accompanying Federal Sustainability Plan calls for 100% zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035, including 100% light-duty acquisitions by 2027. This is prioritizing and accelerating a Federal Clean Electricity and Vehicle Procurement Strategy, calling for clean and zero emissions vehicles (ZEVs) for federal, state, local and tribal government fleets, including vehicles of the United States Postal Service.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

