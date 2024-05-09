Gravity Reports First Quarter of 2024 Results and Business Update

Seoul, Korea, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues were KRW 119,779 million (US$ 88,917 thousand), representing a 17.7% decrease from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 (“QoQ”) and a 27.4% decrease from the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 (“YoY”).

Operating profit was KRW 26,869 million (US$ 19,946 thousand), representing an 1.7% increase QoQ and a 38% decrease YoY.

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 32,498 million (US$ 24,125 thousand), representing a 24.2% increase QoQ and a 29.7% decrease YoY.

Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 26,866 million (US$ 19,944 thousand), representing a 24.5% increase QoQ and a 26.3% decrease YoY.

REVIEW OF FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Online game revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were KRW 18,065 million (US$ 13,410 thousand), representing a 24.7% decrease QoQ from KRW 23,980 million and a 20.4% decrease YoY from KRW 22,696 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand and Taiwan. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenue from Ragnarok Online in Japan. The decrease YoY was largely due to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand and Taiwan.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 98,548 million (US$ 73,157 thousand) for the first quarter of 2024, representing a 15.4% decrease QoQ from KRW 116,456 million and a 29.1% decrease YoY from KRW 138,994 million. The decrease QoQ resulted primarily decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in North, Central and South America which was launched on February 28, 2024, and Ragnarok Idle Adventure in Thailand which was launched on January 18, 2024. The decrease YoY was due to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Korea. This decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia and North, Central and South America.

Other revenues were KRW 3,166 million (US$ 2,350 thousand) for the first quarter of 2024, representing a 37.8% decrease QoQ from KRW 5,094 million and a 2.8% decrease YoY from KRW 3,257 million.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 73,628 million (US$ 54,657 thousand) for the first quarter of 2024, representing a 21.1% decrease QoQ from KRW 93,330 million and a 30.2% decrease YoY from KRW 105,485 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia. The decrease YoY was primarily due to decreased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok Origin in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Korea.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 19,282 million (US$ 14,314 thousand) for the first quarter of 2024, representing a 25.2% decrease QoQ from KRW 25,769 million and a 19.4% increase YoY from KRW 16,144 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased commission paid for payment gateway fees for Ragnarok Online in Thailand and Taiwan, impairment loss on intangible assets, and advertising expenses for Ragnarok Begins in Korea and G-STAR 2023. The increase YoY was mainly due to increased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Idle Adventure in Thailand.

Profit Before Income Tax Expenses

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 32,498 million (US$ 24,125 thousand) for the first quarter of 2024 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 26,168 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 46,226 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 26,866 million (US$ 19,944 thousand) for the first quarter of 2024 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 21,576 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 36,466 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 484,526 million (US$ 359,686 thousand) as of March 31, 2024.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,347.08 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 29, 2024 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

Ragnarok Online, an MMORPG PC game

Ragnarok Online aims to be officially launched in China in the first half of 2024 as it received an International Standard Book Number ("ISBN") code from the Chinese government in February 2024, followed by Ragnarok Origin and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in August 2023 and December 2023, respectively.

Ragnarok Origin, an MMORPG mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Origin was launched in China on March 26, 2024 and North, Central, and South America in February 28, 2024.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation, an MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok X: Next Generation aims to be launched in China in the second half of 2024, with preparations underway for its launch in Japan.

Ragnarok: Rebirth, an MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok: Rebirth aims to be launched in Southeast Asia in June 2024.

Ragnarok: Novice Hearts (tentative title), an MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok: Novice Hearts (tentative title) aims to be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in June 2024.

Other Ragnarok Online IP-based games

Ragnarok Monster's Marble, a 3D Casual Board Game, is scheduled to be launched in 2024.

Ragnarok in Wonderland, a Casual Healing Tycoon mobile game, is scheduled to be launched in Korea in the second half of 2024.

Ragnarok Landverse, an MMORPG Blockchain PC game based on P2E systems, is aiming to be launched in Thailand in June 2024.

Ragnarok Monster World, a Real-Time Strategy Blockchain PC (Window Client) and mobile game, is scheduled to be launched in Thailand in the second half of 2024.

Other IP-based games

Generation Zombie, a Turn-based Survival Horror Card mobile game

Generation Zombie was launched in Global on March 13, 2024. The game is published by Gravity Interactive, Inc., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary in the US.

TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC, a 2D Cinematic Profiling Adventure PC and console game

TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC will launch in Japan on May 30, 2024. The game is developed by Gravity Game Arise Co., Ltd. ("GGA"), Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary in Japan, and will be published in Japan by GGA. And Gravity will publish the game in the rest of the global regions excluding Japan in the second half of 2024.

Expansion of Ragnarok IP-business

Ragnarok Golf Monsters is an indoor-screen golf brand based on the Ragnarok monster characters. Gravity Communications Co., Ltd. is aiming to launch the first facility of Ragnarok Golf Monsters in Taipei, Taiwan in 2024.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of the first quarter in 2024 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at https://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/updates. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)

As of 31-Dec-23 31-Mar-24 KRW US$ KRW US$ (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 184,082 136,653 164,271 121,946 Short-term financial instruments 277,215 205,790 320,255 237,740 Accounts receivable, net 71,213 52,865 64,138 47,613 Other receivables, net 3,637 2,700 3,960 2,940 Prepaid expenses 2,994 2,223 3,085 2,290 Other current financial assets 4,439 3,295 5,440 4,038 Other current assets 3,319 2,464 4,569 3,392 Total current assets 546,899 405,990 565,718 419,959 Property and equipment, net 10,151 7,536 8,865 6,581 Intangible assets, net 6,370 4,729 6,164 4,576 Deferred tax assets 5,952 4,418 5,759 4,275 Other non-current financial assets 1,824 1,354 1,736 1,289 Other non-current assets 6,985 5,185 7,999 5,938 Total assets 578,181 429,212 596,241 442,618 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 61,778 45,861 53,904 40,015 Deferred revenue 18,093 13,431 16,665 12,371 Withholdings 3,072 2,280 2,849 2,115 Accrued expense 2,313 1,717 1,811 1,344 Income tax payable 16,927 12,566 16,897 12,543 Other current liabilities 4,251 3,156 3,783 2,810 Total current liabilities 106,434 79,011 95,909 71,198 Long-term account payables 677 503 678 503 Long-term deferred revenue 1,785 1,325 1,764 1,309 Other non-current liabilities 3,175 2,358 2,659 1,974 Deferred tax liabilities 2,382 1,768 2,382 1,769 Total liabilities 114,453 84,965 103,392 76,753 Share capital 3,474 2,579 3,474 2,579 Capital surplus 27,098 20,116 27,085 20,106 Other components of equity 4,016 2,981 6,261 4,647 Retained earnings 428,499 318,095 455,365 338,039 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company 463,087 343,771 492,185 365,371 Non-controlling interest 641 476 664 494 Total equity 463,728 344,247 492,849 365,865 Total liabilities and equity 578,181 429,212 596,241 442,618

* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,347.08 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 29, 2024 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)

Three months ended 31-Dec-23 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-24 (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (US$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Online games 23,980 17,801 22,696 16,848 18,065 13,410 Mobile games 116,456 86,451 138,994 103,182 98,548 73,157 Other revenue 5,094 3,782 3,257 2,418 3,166 2,350 Total net revenue 145,530 108,034 164,947 122,448 119,779 88,917 Cost of revenue 93,330 69,283 105,485 78,306 73,628 54,657 Gross profit 52,200 38,751 59,462 44,142 46,151 34,260 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,576 15,275 13,271 9,852 15,747 11,690 Research and development 3,748 2,782 2,922 2,169 3,601 2,673 Others, net 1,445 1,073 (49) (36) (66) (49) Total operating expenses 25,769 19,130 16,144 11,985 19,282 14,314 Operating profit 26,431 19,621 43,318 32,157 26,869 19,946 Finance income(costs): Finance income 6,534 4,850 5,461 4,054 6,297 4,675 Finance costs (6,797) (5,046) (2,553) (1,895) (668) (496) Profit before income tax 26,168 19,425 46,226 34,316 32,498 24,125 Income tax expense 4,625 3,433 9,799 7,274 5,615 4,168 Profit for the year 21,543 15,992 36,427 27,042 26,883 19,957 Profit attributable to: Non-controlling interest (33) (24) (39) (29) 17 13 Owners of Parent company 21,576 16,016 36,466 27,071 26,866 19,944 Earning per share - Basic and diluted 3,105 2.30 5,248 3.90 3,866 2.87 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and diluted 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 Earning per ADS - Basic and diluted 3,105 2.30 5,248 3.90 3,866 2.87

* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,347.08 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 29, 2024 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

(1) Each ADS represents one common share.