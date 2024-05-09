Result of AGM

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

9 May 2024

OSB GROUP PLC

(the ‘Company’)

Results of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Results of the proxy voting for the 2024 AGM held on Thursday, 9 May 2024.

All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a poll; resolutions 1 to 16 as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 17 to 21 as special resolutions.

The following proxy votes were cast in respect of the AGM resolutions:

Ordinary ResolutionsTotal votes For%Total votes Against%Total votes cast % of issued share capitalVotes withheld
      1To receive the Annual Report and Accounts317,125,15999.99%37,6000.01%317,162,75981.291,278,453
      2To approve the Remuneration Report294,633,42294.22%18,062,7005.78%312,696,12280.155,745,090
      3To approve the Remuneration Policy301,192,57198.01%6,100,5991.99%307,293,17078.7611,148,042
      4To declare a final dividend318,408,96699.99%27,1410.01%318,436,10781.625,105
      5To re-elect Elizabeth Noël Harwerth318,266,14999.95%166,8690.05%318,433,01881.628,194
      6To re-elect Sarah Hedger318,242,90199.94%189,3830.06%318,432,28481.628,928
      7To re-elect Rajan Kapoor318,280,84999.95%152,1690.05%318,433,01881.628,194
      8To re-elect Simon Walker318,280,37599.95%152,1540.05%318,432,52981.628,683
      9To re-elect Kal Atwal315,101,95899.27%2,324,4870.73%317,426,44581.361,014,767
      10To re-elect David Weymouth317,625,15799.75%808,1050.25%318,433,26281.627,950
      11To re-elect Andrew Golding318,266,41899.95%166,8440.05%318,433,26281.627,950
      12To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor317,383,24599.98%63,1360.02%317,446,38181.36994,831
      13To give authority to the Group Audit Committee to agree the Auditor’s remuneration318,371,25599.98%62,6590.02%318,433,91481.627,298
      14To give authority to make political donations317,009,01499.55%1,425,6320.45%318,434,64681.626,565
      15To give authority to allot shares (general authority)306,204,91596.16%12,227,8103.84%318,432,72581.628,487
      16To give authority to allot shares (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments)317,224,29599.62%1,207,0440.38%318,431,33981.629,873
Special Resolutions       
      17To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (general authority)318,350,75299.97%82,8430.03%318,433,59581.627,617
      18To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (acquisitions or specified capital investments)317,343,16199.66%1,090,4330.34%318,433,59481.627,618
      19To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments)315,773,85699.17%2,651,7380.83%318,425,59481.6215,618
      20To give authority to re-purchase own shares316,468,27999.67%1,038,7390.33%317,507,01881.38934,194
      21To authorise the convening of a general meeting other than an AGM on not less than 14 clear days’ notice307,472,00096.56%10,960,5813.44%318,432,58181.628,631

NOTES:
1. ‘Total Votes For’ include votes recorded as at the discretion of the appointed proxy.
2. The ‘vote withheld’ option was provided to enable shareholders to refrain from voting on any particular resolution. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the vote ‘For’ and ‘Against’ a resolution.
3. The issued share capital of the Company as at close of business on the 7th May 2024 was 390,152,961.
4. The full text of the resolutions, along with explanatory notes, is detailed in the Notice of Meeting which can be found on the Company’s website https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/shareholder-services/agm-information/.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at the AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Board Changes

April Talintyre retired at the conclusion of the AGM.

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.