Disguise Announces New CoComelon and Blippi Halloween Costumes and Costume Accessories

POWAY, Calif., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., the global costume division of leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ:JAKK) today announced the extension of their licensing agreement in North America for Moonbug Entertainment’s hit children’s shows CoComelon and Blippi. Disguise will continue to design, market, manufacture and distribute Halloween costumes and costume accessories for the U.S. and Canada with the latest line hitting retail fall this year.

Disguise creates CoComelon costumes for toddlers and Blippi costumes and kits for toddlers including the new Blippi Dress Classic and an authentic Blippi Adult Kit for adults. The entire range can be found online throughout the year and in-store at major retailers in the fall.

CoComelon supports kids in their foundational years through positivity, with a song for every big-little moment. This property is the global number one preschool channel on YouTube with more than 4 billion monthly views. The CoComelon show is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL. The show and its spin offs, including “Cody Time”, “JJ's Animal Time” and the Netflix Original “CoComelon Lane,” are distributed by more than 40 global broadcast and streaming partners across 80 countries.

Blippi turns the world into a playground for preschoolers everywhere. The brand encourages a lifelong love of learning which helps to instill confidence and curiosity at a young age. Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views across platforms including Netflix, HBO Max, Cartoonito, Sky, Amazon and YouTube, and millions of fans around the world. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners. Blippi’s buddies Meekah and Juca have spun off into their own shows and Blippi lives off the screen with sold-out live events, popular music tracks, and in-demand toys available at all major retailers.

Tara Cortner, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. expressed excitement about the extension noting the positive reception they’ve seen so far, “Our CoComelon and Blippi costume, kit and accessory lines have all been well received by our retailers and customers alike. We are so happy to continue in this partnership with Moonbug Entertainment so fans can continue to dress up as their favorite characters from these hit shows.”

“We know how much our fans love our CoComelon and Blippi characters and so we can’t wait to bring this new collection of costumes in time for trick-or-treating this Halloween,” said Joan Grasso, Head of Consumer Products Americas at Moonbug Entertainment. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with JAKKS Pacific, Inc., Disguise, a leader in the Halloween industry.”

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc., Disguise is the world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting-edge costumes, dress up and accessories with distribution across the world. With a dedication to quality and detail, Disguise continues to own the licensed costume space with additional partnerships and lines rolling out globally each year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, headquartered in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products, with best-selling preschool figures, dolls, plush and playsets. All products are available online or in retail stores nationwide.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

About Moonbug Entertainment:

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company inspiring kids everywhere to laugh, learn and grow. The company is behind some of the biggest kids’ entertainment brands in the world including CoComelon and Blippi. Moonbug believes every child should have access to entertaining and enriching content, making its shows available on more than 150 video platforms globally including Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and YouTube Kids. The company is also a global leader in pre-school music and audio experiences, available on 100+ audio platforms globally. Moonbug brands extend far beyond the screen to include streaming music, consumer products and live events.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business.

