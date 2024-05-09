Validic named “Best Remote Patient Monitoring Solution” in 8th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

DURHAM, N.C., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Validic Inc. , a market-leading digital health and personalized care company, today announced it has been selected as “Best Remote Patient Monitoring Solution” in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.



Validic is a platform for deploying multiple clinical interventions in the EHR to help clinical teams more efficiently deliver improved health outcomes and perform against value-based care contracts. Validic integrates patient-generated health data (PGHD) from wearables and home health devices and patient surveys to help large health systems achieve success in key population health and quality improvement use cases, including:

Lowering costs through earlier discharge and remote monitoring in the home to prevent readmissions — One client saw more than $1,400 per patient per month reduction in total cost of care for patients enrolled in Validic’s intervention program

Closing care gaps easily with automated personal health data capture and patient engagement — On average, hypertension patients tracking blood pressure with Validic see a 12% drop in systolic blood pressure (SBP) in six weeks decreasing from stage 2 hypertension to normal, and patients with HbA1c levels greater than nine see an average decrease of 2.3 points in 90 days

Enabling clinical resources to focus on care management and transitions of care for the most critical patients — One client saw a care team conducting telephonic evaluations in a cardiology clinic expand from six patients per hour to 20 patients per hour, while improving clinical results

Improving performance on chronic condition management quality measures and earning higher quality payments and reimbursements

Validic’s breakthrough solution is embedded within the EHR and leverages the world’s largest ecosystem of connected clinical and wellness apps and devices. With a single platform, health systems can create dozens of interventions that enable care teams to deliver high-touch and personalized acute and chronic condition management, remote care, and support for healthy living. Rather than creating “one more thing” for clinical teams to do, the Validic solution seamlessly integrates with existing clinical workflow capabilities, so care teams can efficiently enroll and manage patients, view and respond to notifications, and analyze health trends with easy-to-digest, at-a-glance health charts and graphs from within the patient chart.

“Because our application runs inside the EHR and allows for multiple interventions to be created quickly, clinical teams can easily implement and scale RPM, transitions of care and chronic condition management programs that drive meaningful health improvement across the population,” said Drew Schiller, Validic CEO and co-founder. “We’re proud to receive MedTech Breakthrough’s ‘Best Remote Patient Monitoring Solution’ award and proud of the work we’re doing to support real population health improvement.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“With the advent of personalized digital health technologies, people expect a more personalized experience with their healthcare providers,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Validic exceeds these expectations, with a breakthrough solution that puts patient data where clinicians need it, and it fits within their existing care models. Blending in-person and remote care, as well as personal health data from devices, ultimately creates a new standard of care. We extend our sincere congratulations to the Validic team on their well-deserved 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award.”

About Validic

Founded in 2010, Validic Inc. is a digital health and personalized care company devoted to our mission of improving the quality of human life by making personal data actionable. With the world’s largest health IoT platform and EHR-embedded application, we help healthcare organizations give every person tailored interventions and personalized care, improving healthcare efficiency and delivery, and empowering people to play an active role in their health and well-being.

Leading healthcare providers, health plans and health IT companies use our solutions to deliver high-touch and personalized chronic condition management, remote care, and support for healthy living. With a platform intentionally built to support a broad digital health strategy and scale across populations and conditions, Validic supports the largest personalized care program in the country, with more than 400,000 enrolled patients since its inception and 7,000 referring providers. Our health IoT platform has 570+ supported devices and has helped more than 18 million people improve their health. Our EHR-embedded personalized care solution is available as a standard integration in the Epic Showroom and Oracle Health Millennium®.

In 2023, Validic was named an Avia Marketplace Top 50 Remote Patient Monitoring Solution provider, MedTech Breakthrough’s Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution, and Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Validic is HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST CSF Certified®, and ISO-27001 certified for Information Security Management. Visit Validic.com and follow @Validic on X and LinkedIN to learn more.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

