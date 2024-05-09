Gainwell Recognized for Healthcare Data Innovation in 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

IRVING, Texas, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies (Gainwell), a leading innovator in healthcare technology solutions, today announced that its modernized Immunization Information System (IIS) won the “Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution” award in the eighth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization recognizing the top companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.



Gainwell’s IIS elevates the use of data through advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics. The modern, scalable system enables a holistic approach to managing immunizations and has the potential to store almost unlimited data and make it more useful to public health agencies.

Through its immunization solutions, Gainwell manages more than 1.7 billion immunization records, covering more than 163 million lives. Its flexible, cloud-based IIS captures data throughout a person’s life and identifies non-medical factors that may impede a patient, or community, from receiving vaccinations. Gainwell delivers reporting capabilities at the patient, organization, zip code, county, and state level to outline coverage rates for vaccine-preventable diseases.

“Accurate information is needed to drive effective public health programs. Gainwell’s real-time population data helps organizations meet public health needs with greater responsiveness and preparedness,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Gainwell unlocks the true power of immunization systems, providing benefits in public health, health equity, and cost containment.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries.

“Our IIS takes an integrated approach to protecting the health of both individuals and communities and more easily provides states with actionable information,” said Mark Knickrehm, Chairman and CEO of Gainwell. “In the end, greater transparency into public information enables better health outcomes for people across all ages.”

With an up-to-date immunization data infrastructure, public health agencies can exchange information with providers in real time. Public health departments can track immunization status and verification, manage vaccine inventory, and make data-driven decisions for populations through advanced analytics. Agencies are also equipped to execute creative initiatives, such as gap identification and targeted outreach. On the consumer side, patients can easily access their immunization records, health screenings, and resources.

For more information on Gainwell’s immunization solutions, visit discover.gainwelltechnologies.com/immunization.

About Gainwell Technologies

Gainwell Technologies is the leading provider of digital and cloud-enabled solutions vital to the administration and operations of health and human services programs. With more than 50 years of proven experience, Gainwell has a reputation for service excellence and unparalleled industry expertise. We offer clients scalable and flexible solutions for their most complex challenges. These capabilities make us a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliability, innovation, and transformational outcomes. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services, and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity, and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

