IBEX Announces Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results with Record Performance

“Our third quarter fiscal 2024 results were one of the strongest in our history, with record levels of adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted EPS,” commented Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “For the quarter, our adjusted EBITDA was $19.2 million, resulting in record 15.1% adjusted EBITDA margin and $0.70 adjusted EPS. Additionally, we continued to make great progress on the new logo front, winning three new clients in the quarter, totaling 15 year-to-date versus eight logos in the prior year-to-date period. I am proud of the performance and execution of our team,” added Dechant.

“Strategically, we intend to be at the leading edge of the transformation from traditional live agents to a business that also offers AI virtual agents and automated interactions to resolve certain customer contacts. We are creating disruptive solutions for automation of customer contacts, including language translation that will redefine the customer experience business model, drive significant cost savings for our clients, and go well beyond our current BPO services. We are doing so by establishing key tech partnerships to deliver generative AI based contact automation, language translation, and QA automation. Our early sales and marketing efforts have yielded several pilots and over 35 pipeline opportunities to date, with many already in the later stage. We are excited by the future growth opportunities this industry evolution creates for ibex.

“With the confidence in our business and our ability to generate strong free cash flow, the ibex board of directors have authorized a new Share Repurchase Plan for up to $30 million over the next 12 months,” added Dechant.

Third Quarter 2024 Key Highlights

Three new client relationships won across HealthTech and new emerging Technology companies this quarter, totaling fifteen for the year-to-date compared to eight in the prior year-to-date period.



GAAP Financials:

Third quarter revenue of $126.8 million declined 3.6% from the prior year quarter.

Net income of $10.3 million compared to $11.3 million in the prior year quarter. Net income margin decreased to 8.1% from 8.6% in the prior year quarter.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.57 from $0.59 in the prior year quarter.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted net income increased to $12.6 million from $11.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share increased to $0.70 from $0.61 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $19.2 million from $18.8 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 15.1% from 14.3% in the prior year quarter.



Other Metrics:

Repurchased 501,549 shares at a total cost of $8.1 million in the third quarter for a total of 1,124,876 shares during fiscal year 2024.



Third Quarter Financial Performance

Revenue

Revenue was $126.8 million, compared to $131.6 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 3.6%. Revenues were impacted primarily by the conclusion of a short-term client project in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2023, lower volumes in certain verticals and the year over year shift of delivery from onshore to offshore regions.

Growth in our Retail & E-Commerce and Travel, Transportation & Logistics verticals partially offset the above-mentioned revenue declines in our FinTech and Telecommunications verticals.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income was $10.3 million compared to $11.3 million in the prior year quarter. Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.57 from $0.59 in the prior year quarter.

Net income margin decreased to 8.1% from 8.6% in the prior year quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased to $12.6 million from $11.7 million in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share increased to $0.70 from $0.61 in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 1 for reconciliation). The increase per share was primarily attributable to the impact of improved operating margins, lower share count, and a lower tax rate.



Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $19.2 million from $18.8 million in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 2 for reconciliation) driven by higher operating margins and cost optimization efforts undertaken during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 15.1% from 14.3% in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 2 for reconciliation).

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased to $11.4 million from $13.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Capital expenditures decreased to $1.7 million from $3.7 million in the prior year quarter, as we leveraged our capacity built out in prior years.

Free cash flow of $9.7 million, consistent with $9.8 million in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 3 for reconciliation).

Cash and cash equivalents was $50.7 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $57.4 million as of June 30, 2023, driven primarily by the share repurchase program.

Net cash position was $49.3 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $56.4 million as of June 30, 2023 (see Exhibit 4 for reconciliation).



“Our record adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted EPS was a result of margin improvements across all our regions and the continued growth of our high margin services and geographies. We accomplished these results while continuing to invest in advanced AI capabilities to accelerate future revenue growth. In addition, we had another strong quarter of generating Free Cash Flow,” said Taylor Greenwald, CFO of ibex.

“We remain confident in our strategy to drive growth in our higher margin offshore regions, accelerated by new client wins, and to realize cost savings through optimizing our site footprint that will continue to drive high-performing adjusted EBITDA margins in the years ahead.

“As a result of our efforts, we anticipate delivering full year results near the mid-point of our adjusted EBITDA margin guidance while revenue will be near the lower end of the guidance provided last quarter. We are also improving our previous capital expenditures guidance as we continue to carefully manage our capacity utilization.”

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

Fiscal year 2024 revenue between $505 to $510 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 12-13%.

Capital expenditures revised downward to $10 to $13 million.

Financial Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

About ibex

ibex helps the world’s preeminent brands more effectively engage their customers with services ranging from customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys and feedback analytics.

Forward Looking Statements

IBEX LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,665 $ 57,429 Accounts receivable, net 103,317 86,364 Prepaid expenses 5,885 6,616 Due from related parties 164 43 Tax advances and receivables 9,133 5,965 Other current assets 2,187 2,190 Total current assets 171,351 158,607 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 31,465 41,151 Operating lease assets 62,157 70,919 Goodwill 11,832 11,832 Deferred tax asset, net 3,998 4,585 Other non-current assets 8,782 6,230 Total non-current assets 118,234 134,717 Total assets $ 289,585 $ 293,324 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 17,538 $ 18,705 Accrued payroll and employee-related liabilities 30,791 29,360 Current deferred revenue 5,396 6,413 Current operating lease liabilities 13,073 13,036 Current maturities of long-term debt 585 413 Due to related parties 61 2,314 Income taxes payable 3,320 3,020 Total current liabilities 70,764 73,261 Non-current liabilities Non-current deferred revenue 1,302 1,383 Non-current operating lease liabilities 55,660 64,854 Long-term debt 820 600 Other non-current liabilities 1,728 3,262 Total non-current liabilities 59,510 70,099 Total liabilities 130,274 143,360 Stockholders' equity Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 209,062 204,734 Treasury stock (22,233 ) (3,682 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,552 ) (6,312 ) Accumulated deficit (20,968 ) (44,778 ) Total stockholders' equity 159,311 149,964 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 289,585 $ 293,324







IBEX LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 126,795 $ 131,557 $ 384,038 $ 398,687 Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below) 87,083 91,693 271,163 287,636 Selling, general and administrative 23,565 22,139 71,462 64,946 Depreciation and amortization 4,865 4,674 14,853 13,933 Total operating expenses 115,513 118,506 357,478 366,515 Income from operations 11,282 13,051 26,560 32,172 Interest income 431 205 1,529 391 Interest expense (124 ) (105 ) (339 ) (553 ) Income before income taxes 11,589 13,151 27,750 32,010 Provision for income tax expense (1,279 ) (1,872 ) (3,940 ) (4,938 ) Net income $ 10,310 $ 11,279 $ 23,810 $ 27,072 Other comprehensive income / (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments $ (288 ) $ (1,039 ) $ (310 ) $ (2,162 ) Unrealized (loss) / gain on cash flow hedging instruments, net of tax (131 ) 216 70 769 Total other comprehensive loss (419 ) (823 ) (240 ) (1,393 ) Total comprehensive income $ 9,891 $ 10,456 $ 23,570 $ 25,679 Net income per share Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.62 $ 1.33 $ 1.49 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.59 $ 1.29 $ 1.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 17,468 18,230 17,880 18,179 Diluted 18,036 19,065 18,458 18,861







IBEX LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 10,310 $ 11,279 $ 23,810 $ 27,072 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,865 4,674 14,853 13,933 Noncash lease expense 3,386 3,673 9,908 10,946 Warrant contra revenue 299 260 893 856 Deferred income tax 290 1,512 586 3,018 Share-based compensation expense 466 1,318 2,741 3,973 Allowance of expected credit losses 56 (12 ) 62 105 Impairment losses 1,257 — 1,257 — Gain on sale of subsidiaries — (246 ) — (246 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Decrease / (increase) in accounts receivable 1,395 426 (16,941 ) (17,846 ) (Increase) / decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,158 ) (981 ) (5,350 ) 2,242 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,880 ) (4,795 ) (2,336 ) (6,077 ) Decrease in deferred revenue (1,399 ) 184 (1,098 ) (2,721 ) Decrease in operating lease liabilities (3,456 ) (3,723 ) (9,907 ) (10,831 ) Net cash inflow from operating activities 11,431 13,569 18,478 24,424 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (1,691 ) (3,725 ) (6,635 ) (15,231 ) Cash outflow from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash received — (85 ) — (85 ) Net cash outflow from investing activities (1,691 ) (3,810 ) (6,635 ) (15,316 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from line of credit 57 4,076 153 43,390 Repayments of line of credit (57 ) (8,241 ) (205 ) (54,541 ) Repayment of debt — (271 ) — (3,795 ) Proceeds from the exercise of options 351 618 362 1,827 Principal payments on finance leases (138 ) (87 ) (342 ) (353 ) Purchase of treasury shares (8,277 ) — (18,551 ) (276 ) Net cash outflow from financing activities (8,064 ) (3,905 ) (18,583 ) (13,748 ) Effects of exchange rate difference on cash and cash equivalents (27 ) (260 ) (24 ) (515 ) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,649 5,594 (6,764 ) (5,155 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 49,016 38,082 57,429 48,831 Cash and cash equivalents, ending $ 50,665 $ 43,676 $ 50,665 $ 43,676





IBEX LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures EXHIBIT 1: Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share We define adjusted net income as net income before the effect of the following items: non-recurring expenses (including legal and settlement costs), severance costs, impairment losses, warrant contra revenue, foreign currency gains or losses, gain on sale of subsidiaries, and share-based compensation expense, net of the tax impact of such adjustments. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share for the periods presented: ($000s, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 10,310 $ 11,279 $ 23,810 $ 27,072 Net income margin 8.1 % 8.6 % 6.2 % 6.8 % Non-recurring expenses — 84 — 876 Severance costs 1,506 — 1,506 — Impairment losses 1,257 — 1,257 — Warrant contra revenue 299 260 893 856 Foreign currency gains (471 ) (325 ) (571 ) (422 ) Gain on sale of subsidiaries — (246 ) — (246 ) Share-based compensation expense 466 1,318 2,741 3,973 Total adjustments $ 3,057 $ 1,091 $ 5,826 $ 5,037 Tax impact of adjustments1 (809 ) (696 ) (1,480 ) (1,406 ) Adjusted net income $ 12,558 $ 11,674 $ 28,156 $ 30,703 Adjusted net income margin 9.9 % 8.9 % 7.3 % 7.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.59 $ 1.29 $ 1.44 Per share impact of adjustments to net income 0.12 0.02 0.24 0.19 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.61 $ 1.53 $ 1.63 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 18,036 19,065 18,458 18,861 1The tax impact of each adjustment is calculated using the effective tax rate in the relevant jurisdictions.





EXHIBIT 2: EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin EBITDA is a non-GAAP profitability measure that represents net income before the effect of the following items: interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP profitability measure that represents EBITDA before the effect of the following items: non-recurring expenses (including legal and settlement costs), severance costs, impairment losses, interest income, warrant contra revenue, foreign currency gains or losses, gain on sale of subsidiaries, and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP profitability measure that represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income and net income margin to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods presented: Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, ($000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 10,310 $ 11,279 $ 23,810 $ 27,072 Net income margin 8.1 % 8.6 % 6.2 % 6.8 % Interest expense 124 105 339 553 Income tax expense 1,279 1,872 3,940 4,938 Depreciation and amortization 4,865 4,674 14,853 13,933 EBITDA $ 16,578 $ 17,930 $ 42,942 $ 46,496 Non-recurring expenses — 84 — 876 Severance costs 1,506 — 1,506 — Impairment losses 1,257 — 1,257 — Interest income (431 ) (205 ) (1,529 ) (391 ) Warrant contra revenue 299 260 893 856 Foreign currency gains (471 ) (325 ) (571 ) (422 ) Gain on sale of subsidiaries — (246 ) — (246 ) Share-based compensation expense 466 1,318 2,741 3,973 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,204 $ 18,816 $ 47,239 $ 51,142 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.1 % 14.3 % 12.3 % 12.8 %





EXHIBIT 3: Free cash flow We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, ($000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,431 $ 13,569 $ 18,478 $ 24,424 Less: capital expenditures 1,691 3,725 6,635 15,231 Free cash flow $ 9,740 $ 9,844 $ 11,843 $ 9,193





EXHIBIT 4: Net cash We define net cash as total cash and cash equivalents less debt. March 31, June 30, ($000s) 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,665 $ 57,429 Debt Current $ 585 $ 413 Non-current 820 600 Total debt $ 1,405 $ 1,013 Net cash $ 49,260 $ 56,416







