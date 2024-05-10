Vaisala Corporation

May 10, 2024

Vaisala Corporation: Disclosure in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (May 10, 2024)

Vaisala Corporation has on May 10, 2024, received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from the Finnish Academy of Science and Letters.

According to the notification, on May 10, 2024, The Finnish Academy of Science and Letters’ votes in Vaisala Corporation, including holding through financial instruments, fell below the threshold of five (5) percent of shares. The share of the total shares remained unchanged; the earlier share of votes was 21.44%. This change follows shareholder’s request to convert series K shares to series A shares as well as the change in total number of votes because of the conversion.

According to the notification of the Finnish Academy of Science and Letters:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.05% of shares

1.74% of votes - 5.05% of shares

1.74% of votes 36,436,728 shares

105,628,572 votes Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A





A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009900682 1,839,924 shares

1,839,924 votes - 5.05% of shares

1.74% of votes Click here to enter text. SUBTOTAL A 1,839,924 shares

1,839,924 votes 5.05% of shares

1.74% of votes

Vaisala Corporation’s share capital is divided into series K and series A shares. The total number of shares is 36,436,728 shares, of which 3,641,676 are series K shares and 32,795,052 series A shares. Series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The series K shares and series A shares are differentiated by the fact that each series K share entitles its owner to 20 votes at a General Meeting of Shareholders while each series A share entitles its owner to 1 vote. The series A shares represented 90.01% of the total number of shares and 31.05% of the total votes. The series K shares represented 9.99% of the total number of shares and 68.95% of the total votes. The total amount of votes attached to all shares is 105,628,572. The total number of series A treasury shares is 135,544.

