Hopebridge Launches New Localized Clinical Support Structure and Expands Renowned Fellowship Program to Contribute to Growth and Development of the ABA Workforce

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopebridge, a leading provider of pediatric therapy services, is excited to unveil its latest evolution in clinical support with the launch of a new localized support structure. This initiative is designed to offer enhanced clinical support and career growth opportunities for its team members nationwide. Alongside this support framework for practicing Board Certified Behavior Analysts® (BCBA®), Hopebridge is expanding opportunities for aspiring behavior analysts through its esteemed Fellowship Program. In a time where 44% of BCBAs have less than 5 years of experience, Hopebridge aims to nurture confident and skilled clinicians through these initiatives.

Recognizing the importance of timely and localized support for clinicians, Hopebridge has enhanced its field support model to better meet the needs of its growing team. This strategic update ensures that clinicians receive the tailored support they need, enabling them to deliver unparalleled care to their clients while also fostering personal and professional growth. This clinical structure fills a long-standing gap in the industry and fills the desire by clinicians to grow and develop along their career path.

"Providing more localized support to our clinicians will transform the way we are able to approach clinical service opportunities,” says Jana Sarno, Hopebridge Chief Clinical Officer. “BCBAs who navigate their career pathway at Hopebridge gain extensive clinical experience along with unmatched leadership skills and growth opportunities, something that many clinicians seek to find.”

Key features of the new localized support structure include promotions to Assistant Clinical Director (ACD) positions and Clinical Director (CD) positions, creating more than 40 new career growth opportunities for clinicians in the BCBA community. This structured career pathway offers immediate advancement opportunities and lays a robust foundation for continued professional development.

In addition to bolstering clinical support, Hopebridge is expanding its Fellowship program to welcome master's level students at all stages of their academic journey. Historically, the Fellowship program has only been offered to tenured behavior technicians at Hopebridge, however, this advancement in the program means that external candidates can begin their clinical journey at all different stages. Hopebridge's Fellowship program has seen astounding success through the years with a Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB) exam pass rate that is consistently 20% higher than the national average. About 25% of current Hopebridge BCBAs began their clinical career in this Fellowship program. Hopebridge has seen a significant increase, about 20%, in retention rates among those clinicians compared to externally hired clinicians. The introduction of the Fieldwork RBT position promises invaluable benefits including free fieldwork hours, expert clinical mentorship, collaborative study groups, and comprehensive support during exam preparation.

“Nurturing future clinicians has a ripple effect that extends to the quality of care our families and clients deserve. We look forward to continuing to pour resources into our educational and developmental programs to help build a strong and confident BCBA workforce,” says Candous McGuire, ABA Fieldwork Advisor at Hopebridge.

For over 18 years, Hopebridge has been at the forefront of nurturing and shaping the field of ABA, and these initiatives underscore its commitment to building excellence among clinicians and advancing the science of ABA for years to come. For more information about career opportunities at Hopebridge, please visit Hopebridge.com/jobs.

