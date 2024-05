AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

On the 10th of May, 2024 at the Board meeting of Amber Grid, Paulius Butkus, Head of Development and Innovation at EPSO-G, was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Amber Grid.

