Agreement Signed on Gas Transit to Kaliningrad

Lithuania’s gas transmission system operator Amber Grid has signed a natural gas transportation agreement through the Republic of Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region. The gas transit is organized based on international agreements and EU regulations. The new transit service conditions are set for five years – until December 31, 2030. Service prices are determined by the National Energy Regulatory Council, with the permissible revenue level for 2026 set at about €30 million.

During the contract period, the possibility is provided to use a capacity of 10.5 million m³ per day at the exit point to the Kaliningrad region. Commercial gas trading will continue to be prohibited, as stipulated by the Law on Natural Gas of the Republic of Lithuania: the entire volume of gas intended for the Kaliningrad region is accounted for at the entry and exit points, meaning that the same amount of gas injected into the pipelines is released, under strict accounting.