ReVisionz Announces Strategic Promotion of Nine New Partners and Associate Partners to Support Rapid Growth

With 23 years of experience implementing digital transformation programs, ReVisionz is dedicated to helping clients with the digital enablement of their physical assets to improve safety, regulatory compliance, operational integrity, reliability, and profitability.

"Our strength lies in the domain knowledge and industry experience of our team of experts. We continue to deliver digital enablement programs that maximize value while minimizing program costs and risks for our clients," affirmed Garry Gandza, Managing Partner and President of ReVisionz.

Today’s announcement includes the following promotions and leadership changes:

Curtis Bookout is now Partner, EDT Solutions Program Delivery

Greg Kulisz is now Partner, Data Intelligence & Migration Practice Area Lead

Jaclyn Arnold, Associate Partner, will be transitioning to lead our AIM Solutions Practice Area

Jason Drews is now Partner, Intelligent Data & Document Management Solutions Practice Area Lead

Kirk Gibson, Partner, Digital Asset Enablement takes on the management and leadership of the Sales and Marketing groups

Nam Pham, is now Associate Partner, Digital Enablement Business Architect

Philip Schachtner is now Parter, Enterprise Asset Management Practice Area Lead

Rafael Ford is now Partner, VP Finance & Operations

Stuart Baker is now Partner, Material Management Practice Area Lead

"I am incredibly proud of our team's accomplishments and am confident that these strategic promotions will further enhance our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Mr. Gandza.

These leadership changes are the first in a series of enhancements planned by ReVisionz. Over the coming months, the company says it will continue to announce updates about its practices and capabilities, as well as corporate enhancements to support its rapid growth and better alignment with client expectations.

With insights based on decades of experience implementing digital twin solutions and AIM programs, ReVisionz offers a holistic approach that helps clients reduce an asset’s total cost of ownership by establishing a digitalization roadmap based on business capabilities to meet strategic initiatives.

“I was thrilled to join ReVisionz after twenty years of leadership and heavy industry performance improvement,” said new Partner, Kirk Gibson. “The ReVisionz approach of value-driven capability modeling enables business leaders and front-line teams to define and successfully implement the most powerful digital tools available today.”

Gibson added: “It’s an exciting time to be part of this sector. I look forward to supporting clients in aligning their specific business capabilities and needs with their digital strategy roadmap.”

About ReVisionz – Pioneers in digital transformation programs since 2001, ReVisionz is now the premier consulting and implementation partner for owners/operators who want to reduce value leakage by connecting decision-makers to an improved digital view of their physical assets.

As the leader in this specialized field, asset owners in the process and manufacturing industries trust ReVisionz to guide their digital transformation journey. ReVisionz employs the largest and most experienced roster of dedicated digital asset enablers in North America. This expertise reduces risk and provides immense value to clients who enjoy working with right-sized teams of industry experts skilled at driving user adoption and maximizing business outcomes.

ReVisionz operates a hybrid workplace with corporate offices in Houston and Calgary. The company works with owner/operator clients in several process and manufacturing industries, including energy, chemicals, mining, food & beverage, and discreet manufacturing.

