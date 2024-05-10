eXp Realty Honors Elite Group of Canadian Agents at eXpcon Canada 

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today recognized nine of eXp Realty Canada’s top agents and teams for their outstanding performances in 2023 at the company’s second annual eXpcon Canada.



The exclusive eXpcon Canada, held May 8-10 in Toronto, Ontario, united eXp Realty's top-performing agents, industry professionals and thought leaders from the Canadian market, enabling them to learn and foster growth through a series of breakout sessions and keynotes.

eXp Realty’s senior leadership team joined together during the May 9 and 10 general sessions to celebrate the outstanding production numbers and performances of eXp Realty Canada agents in 2023 across various categories, including production excellence by exceptional individuals and teams, Humanitarian of the Year and Woman of Influence.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of this year’s award winners,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “As the most agent-centric brokerage, our highest commitment remains to empower our agents and ensure their success, so these awards are very meaningful for us. We are deeply grateful for their contributions, and we honor them for their exceptional performances last year.”

The winners are:

2023 Top Agent Production (Sides): Mark Verzyl, Alberta

Mark Verzyl, Alberta 2023 Top Agent Volume: Gary Geng, British Columbia

Gary Geng, British Columbia 2023 Top Team Production (Sides): Justin Havre Real Estate Team, Alberta

Justin Havre Real Estate Team, Alberta 2023 Top Team Volume: Justin Havre Real Estate Team, Alberta

Justin Havre Real Estate Team, Alberta 2023 Woman of Influence: Jessica Yerxa, New Brunswick

Jessica Yerxa, New Brunswick 2023 Best Social Media for Real Estate: Scott Henderson, Ontario

Scott Henderson, Ontario 2023 Humanitari an Award: Mathieu Arseneault, Quebec

Mathieu Arseneault, Quebec 2023 eXp Rookie of the Year (Sides): Leah Millar, Alberta

Leah Millar, Alberta 2023 eXp Rookie of the Year (Volume): Aman Bhatti, British Columbia



About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

