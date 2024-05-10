Great Plains Communications Continues Expansion of High-Speed Fiber Internet Services in Southeastern Indiana

Blair, Nebraska, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern digital infrastructure provider delivering fiber-driven services over their 18,000 mile fiber network, continues to expand their Indiana footprint to more than 1,200 additional locations in Aurora, Vevay and other Southeastern Indiana areas. The expansion will provide residents and businesses access to a full suite of fiber services including symmetrical residential fiber internet with speeds up to 2 Gbps.

In addition to Vevay and Aurora projects, funding provided by the Next Level Connections (NLC) Broadband Grant Program is being utilized to deliver fiber services to 292 unserved or underserved residential locations in the counties of Bartholomew, Decatur and Ripley. Previously, GPC utilized NLC awards in 2021 and 2022 to expand fiber to more than 600 underserved homes and businesses in areas of Columbus, Edinburgh, Flat Rock, North Vernon and Shelbyville, Indiana.

“We are happy to continue to expand our fiber to reach more Indiana homes, businesses and communities,” said Joe Pellegrini, President and COO. “Fiber empowers residential customers with the fastest speed and reliability to work and learn from home, stream, game and access advanced telehealth options. It also allows businesses to extend their reach and streamline processes and creates economic development and growth opportunities.”

Construction in Vevay will be complete in June. Aurora will be completed in early August. Projects are underway in the remaining areas and are projected to be finished by year end.

Great Plains Communications Fiber-Driven Products

Residential Services: Symmetrical internet speeds up to 2 Gbps., GPC iTV streaming video, security, voice and GPC Whole Home WiFi powered by Plume Home Pass.

Symmetrical internet speeds up to 2 Gbps., GPC iTV streaming video, security, voice and GPC Whole Home WiFi powered by Plume Home Pass. Business Services: Symmetrical internet with speeds up to 100 Gbps., Managed Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, GPC Smarter Business Security, GPC Managed WiFi, multiple voice options, GPC Wireless backup LTE, SD WAN and Unified Communications.

To ensure the highest level of reliability, all services are monitored at the Great Plains Communications MEF-certified 24x7x365 Network Operations Center in Blair, Nebraska.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD WAN, video and hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 18,000+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.