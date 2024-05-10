AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | May 10, 2024

 April YTD - AprilBeginning
Inventory		 
 20242023%Chg 20242023%ChgApr 2024 
2WD Farm Tractors         
 < 40 HP17,08418,068-5.4 43,18749,557-12.993,394 
 40 < 100 HP4,9865,177-3.7 15,83517,013-6.938,518 
 100+ HP2,6402,4627.2 7,6157,654-0.512,085 
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors24,71025,707-3.9 66,63774,224-10.2143,997 
4WD Farm Tractors49539924.1 1,3201,2951.9761 
Total Farm Tractors25,20526,106-3.5 67,95775,519-10.0144,758 
Self-Prop Combines6015636.7 1,8042,074-13.01,483 
           
            
 


The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

